Trump pick for UN aviation office has long history donating to Dems, Nikki Haley

The nominee President Donald Trump tapped to serve as ambassador to a United Nations office charged with overseeing global aviation standards has a checkered tax history and background donating to Democrats and political opponents of the president, a Fox News Digital review of the nominee's public records found.

The White House and Trump allies, however, have doubled down in support of the nominee, saying he will assist the administration in "ushering in the Golden Age of aviation."

Jeffrey Anderson was tapped to lead the International Civil Aviation Organization in July, when the White House published a list of nominations to fill various roles, from the International Civil Aviation Organization ambassadorship to director of the Mint to membership with the National Labor Relations Board. Anderson is a U.S. Navy veteran who worked as a commercial airline captain for more than 34 years, retiring from that role earlier in 2025, according to his LinkedIn.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is a U.N. office based in Montreal that is charged with overseeing international aviation standards, including issues related to safety, navigation and environmental protection. The role had sat vacant for the past three years, when the former ambassador, pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, stepped down in 2022.

Sullenberger gained widespread applause in 2009, when the US Airways pilot landed Flight 1549 on the Hudson River after a bird strike disabled both engines — an event known as the "Miracle on the Hudson."

Anderson is a former Delta Air Lines pilot whose nomination drew ire from the Air Line Pilots Association, a union that represents nearly 80,000 pilots across the U.S. and Canada, arguing his "only" qualification was supporting an effort to raise the mandatory pilot retirement age.

The union opposes increasing the mandatory retirement from 65 years of age to 67, arguing it "would leave the United States as an outlier in the global aviation space and create chaos on pilot labor, and international and domestic flight operations," the group's statement in July read.

Fox News Digital took a look back at Anderson's political campaign contributions and found he donated to a handful of Democratic candidates often hostile to Trump and his policies.

He also made a handful of small dollar donations to Republican Nikki Haley during the 2024 campaign cycle, when the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. ran against Trump, whom she slammed as "unhinged" while on the campaign trail before dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump as the GOP nominee for president.

Anderson contributed at least $200 to Haley during the month of February 2024, when Haley and Trump were the only GOP candidates left in the primary race, according to four small dollar donations recorded by the Federal Election Commission.

The former pilot also donated to Shawn Harris, the former Democratic opponent who tried to unseat Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the 2024 cycle. The $100 donation was made in September 2024 through ActBlue, the Democratic Party's massive fundraising arm, and earmarked for the Democratic candidate who ultimately failed to oust Greene.

Harris' campaign included slamming Trump and characterizing him as a politician who acts as a "king" and threatens democracy.

Anderson's political donations to Democrats stretch back years, including in 2017 when he donated to Democrats, such as former House candidate Dan Ward in Virginia and former Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon — both of whom received $250 contributions from Anderson that year, according to election records.

Both Democrats had slammed Trump and his policies across his first administration, including DeFazio declaring after the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol that: "Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy, national security and the safety of all Americans. He must be removed from office immediately."

The former Delta pilot has also landed in hot water over unpaid taxes, Fox News Digital found. IRS records show Anderson and his wife had over $426,000 in unpaid federal taxes across seven years from 2013 to 2019, raising concerns that his financial responsibility. The taxes were related to a "small business," according to the forms.

"Jeffrey Anderson isn’t a Trump Republican at all; he’s a liberal sleeper who slipped through the cracks of PPO (Presidential Personnel Office)," a former Trump official told Fox Digital of Anderson's political donations and tax history.

When approached for comment on the previous donations and tax issues, Anderson told Fox News Digital that at "the very least, some of your information is factually incorrect or tendered well out of context." Anderson did not respond when asked for additional details on what was "factually incorrect."

"At the very least, some of your information is factually incorrect or tendered well out of context. I am fully supportive of President Trump and his America First agenda. I have been fully vetted by the White House and appreciate the approval of the President, House Aviation Chair Troy Nehls and House T&I Chair Sam Graves, among others. I look forward to advancing American interests as the next Permanent Representative to ICAO," he wrote in a direct message on LinkedIn to Fox Digital in August, while adding that Trump is seeking to "move effectively forward in a space negligently left vacant by Biden."

When asked about Anderson's tax history and donations to Democrats and Trump opponents, a White House official told Fox Digital: "Jeffrey Alderson is highly qualified to serve as America’s ambassador to the ICAO, and he is a great choice to represent the President’s America First foreign policy agenda in the international aviation community."

Fox News Digital additionally reached out to the State Department, which helps manage the vetting of potential ambassador nominees, for comment and was directed the White House's statement.

The former pilot himself also floated a run for political office more than a decade ago in Georgia as a Democrat, according to a local Georgia news report that called him "prospective Democratic Congressional candidate Jeff Anderson." In an opinion piece published that same year, titled "The sinking Democratic Party in Georgia is bad news for everyone," Anderson was described as a "a 2010 Independent candidate for the U.S. House in Georgia’s 11th District."

While old social media posts on X show Anderson celebrated former President Biden's 2012 DNC speech at the time as "wonderful American message: major concepts, not petty; Democratic, but not commercially political." While other tweets targeted the NRA and celebrated how Anderson "politely but firmly faced" NRA representatives and gun manufacturers on "sensible policy ideals" back in 2023, according to a review of the X account @JeffAndersonPAI that ceased activity back in 2014.

In addition to the White House defending Anderson's nomination, Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls, who serves as chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation, told Fox Digital that Anderson will help usher in "the Golden Age of aviation" under the Trump administration.

"As Chairman of the House Aviation Subcommittee, I have complete confidence in Jeffrey Anderson to serve as ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)," Nehls said in comment to Fox Digital in August. "Mr. Anderson served as a naval aviator and has more than three decades of experience as a pilot for Delta. He is, without a doubt, qualified to represent the United States of America at ICAO, where his first-hand experience with the aviation industry will play a crucial role in advancing President Trump’s mission of ushering in the Golden Age of aviation."

A board member of a pilots group called Experienced Pilots Advancing Aviation Safety, added that he fully backs Anderson's nomination, citing his honesty and credentials as an airline captain. The Experienced Pilots Advancing Aviation Safety, which endorsed Anderson's nomination, also advocates raising the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots, arguing experienced pilots lead to safer skies and can mentor the next generation instead of "forced retirements of America’s most experienced aviators," according to its website.

"I feel 100% confident in Captain Anderson’s honesty and professional credentials. Having flown aircraft around the world in international operations for the past 40 years in the Marine Corps and Delta Airlines, and my working with and in association with ICAO and IATA, I feel Jeff would be a perfect fit for this position as it seems the president of the United States does also," the board member told Fox Digital in emailed comment earlier in August.

International aviation rules currently prohibit airline pilots older than 65 from flying. Global airline groups such as the International Air Transport Association has called on the ICAO to consider raising the international pilot retirement age to 67. The UN General Assembly will convene on Sept. 23, with the ICAO expected to consider the proposal, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Anderson's nomination was sent to the Senate in July, and was then referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. The nomination is currently awaiting final confirmation proceedings.