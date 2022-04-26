NReal AR glasses set to launch this spring in UK

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chinese augmented reality (AR) startup Nreal will be bringing its smart glasses to the U.K. this spring.

British mobile operator EE, which is owned by telecoms group BT, confirmed the news Tuesday, saying it has partnered with the Beijing-based company to "exclusively bring the Nreal Air AR glasses to the UK’s best network for 5G."

Nreal Air AR glasses, which are designed to look like sunglasses, offers users two different modes: "Air Casting" and "MR Space." Air Casting allows users to watch movies on a 130-inch HD virtual display, while MR Space allows users to experience a "mixed reality" environment and a "tase of innovate AR technologies," EE said in a press release.

Details on a release date of the product’s release or pricing remain unclear. EE said the glasses will be available "later this spring."

"We’re delighted to enter the UK market in partnership with EE and we look forward to building up the AR ecosystem together. At Nreal, we’re passionate about bringing AR into consumers’ everyday lives, which will start a revolutionary transformation just as the internet once did," Nreal co-founder Peng Jin said in a statement. "AR will transcend the current mobile experience, especially when it comes to watching videos, exercising, and playing PC and cloud video games."