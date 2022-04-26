Expand / Collapse search
Technology
Published

NReal AR glasses set to launch this spring in UK

Details on a release date of the product's release or pricing remain unclear

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Chinese augmented reality (AR) startup Nreal will be bringing its smart glasses to the U.K. this spring. 

British mobile operator EE, which is owned by telecoms group BT, confirmed the news Tuesday, saying it has partnered with the Beijing-based company to "exclusively bring the Nreal Air AR glasses to the UK’s best network for 5G." 

    Nreal augmented reality (AR) glasses are on display during the Mobile World Congress (NWC) Shanghai 2021 at Shanghai New International Expo Center on February 24, 2021 in Shanghai, China.  (Photo VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

    FILE: Attendees look at a pair of Nreal mixed-reality glasses at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    FILE: An attendee tries a pair of Nreal mixed-reality glasses at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.  (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Nreal Air AR glasses, which are designed to look like sunglasses, offers users two different modes: "Air Casting" and "MR Space." Air Casting allows users to watch movies on a 130-inch HD virtual display, while MR Space allows users to experience a "mixed reality" environment and a "tase of innovate AR technologies," EE said in a press release.

Details on a release date of the product’s release or pricing remain unclear. EE said the glasses will be available "later this spring." 

"We’re delighted to enter the UK market in partnership with EE and we look forward to building up the AR ecosystem together. At Nreal, we’re passionate about bringing AR into consumers’ everyday lives, which will start a revolutionary transformation just as the internet once did," Nreal co-founder Peng Jin said in a statement. "AR will transcend the current mobile experience, especially when it comes to watching videos, exercising, and playing PC and cloud video games." 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  