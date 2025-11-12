Never forget to reply to an email again with hidden phone trick that actually works

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you've ever told yourself you'd reply to an email later and then forgot, there's a simple fix built right into your phone. iPhone and Android users both have ways to set reminders that bring messages back to your attention at the perfect time.

Whether you use Apple's Mail app or Gmail on Android, these features help you stay organized, reduce stress and never miss an important reply again.

Why the message reminder feature matters

Many people leave emails unread as a reminder to reply later, but that method often fails. The built-in Mail reminder gives you a clear alert at a time you choose. It helps you follow through on tasks, maintain better communication and avoid missed opportunities.

WHY IPHONE USERS ARE THE NEW PRIME SCAM TARGETS

To make sure you can use this feature, update your iPhone to the latest iOS version. Here's how:

Open Settings .

. Tap General .

. Select Software Update .

. If an update is available, tap Download and Install.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

If you're on Android, you'll also want to make sure your Gmail app and system software are up-to-date so the Snooze feature runs smoothly. Here's how:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Google Play Store .

. Tap your profile icon in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Select Manage apps and device .

. Tap Update all or locate Gmail and tap Update .

or locate and tap . To check your Android version, open Settings > About phone > Android version.

5 HIDDEN BATTERY DRAINERS YOU CAN FIX RIGHT NOW

Keeping your phone updated ensures you have the newest tools, features, and security improvements.

How to set up a reminder in the Mail app on iPhone

Open the Mail app .

. Find the email you want to be reminded about and swipe right on it.

on it. Tap Remind Me .

. Choose a preset time or tap Remind Me Later to pick your own.

to pick your own. Select the date and time that fits your schedule and tap the check mark in the upper right corner of the screen.

That's it. When the time comes, you'll get a fresh notification as if you just received the email again. It's a great way to stay organized without using third-party apps.

10 IOS 26 TRICKS THAT HELP YOU GET MORE OUT OF YOUR IPHONE

How to cancel a reminder early in the Mail app on iPhone

If you've already handled the message and no longer need the alert, you can end it early:

Open the Mail app and go to Mailboxes .

and go to . Tap Remind Me .

. Swipe left on the email you want to remove.

Tap Clear to cancel the reminder.

This prevents duplicate notifications and keeps your inbox tidy.

Android users can do this, too

If you’re on Android, you can set up a similar email reminder using Gmail’s built-in Snooze feature. It works much like Apple’s Mail reminder. Instead of choosing "Remind Me," Gmail lets you snooze an email so it pops back to the top of your inbox later, right when you want to deal with it.

5 SOCIAL MEDIA SAFETY TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY ONLINE

How to snooze an email in Gmail on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Gmail app on your Android phone.

on your Android phone. Tap and hold the email you want to be reminded about.

you want to be reminded about. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner or the clock icon at the top.

in the upper right corner or the at the top. Select Snooze .

. Choose a preset time or tap Pick date & time to set a custom reminder.

When the time arrives, Gmail automatically moves the message back to the top of your inbox and marks it unread so it stands out.

BEST WAYS TO TRACK YOUR MEDS ON IPHONE AND ANDROID

How to cancel a snooze quickly in Gmail on Android

If you change your mind before the reminder triggers, you can easily cancel it:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Gmail app .

. Tap the Menu icon (three lines) in the top left corner.

icon (three lines) in the top left corner. Select Snoozed .

. Find the email and swipe it left or right, or open it and tap Unsnooze.

Your email will return to its original spot in the inbox right away, so you can handle it or leave it as is.

What this means for you

If you manage a busy inbox, this feature can be a game-changer. It helps reduce mental clutter since you won't have to rely on memory or endless email flags. You decide when you want to be reminded, and your phone takes care of the rest.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

Whether you're using an iPhone or Android device, built-in email reminders can keep your digital life running smoothly. These features help you manage your inbox with less effort and more control. By setting a time to follow up, you stay productive and avoid letting key emails slip through the cracks. Both platforms make it easy to stay focused and keep your conversations on track.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Would a reminder like this have saved you from missing an important email recently? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide – free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.