Best ways to track your meds on iPhone and Android

Keeping track of medications and medical history can feel overwhelming, especially if you're caring for yourself and a spouse. Olaf from Valley Stream, New York, put it this way:

"I'm 86, just switched to iPhone. Have trouble finding a system to keep mine and my wife's medications and medical histories. It seems we need these for each wellness visit. Appreciate your easy suggestions."

Olaf's experience is common. Many people struggle to keep their health details organized, especially when doctor visits pile up. The good news? Both iPhone and Android phones come with simple, secure tools that make it easier than ever to track prescriptions, reminders and important health information.

Use the built-in Health apps

iPhone Health app

Your iPhone already has a Health app installed, and it gives you two ways to manage important health details:

Medical ID (for emergency info only)

This section is designed so that first responders and doctors can see your critical health details from the lock screen if needed. Adding medications here does not create reminders. It's best for storing:

Medications you're taking

Allergies

Conditions

Emergency contacts

Doctors

How to set up Medical ID:

Open the Health app (white icon with a red heart).

(white icon with a red heart). Tap your profile photo in the top right.

in the top right. Select Medical ID

Scroll down to where you see Medications, Allergies, Emergency Contacts, Conditions, and click Add

and click Add medications, conditions, allergies, doctors and emergency contacts.

Then tap Done in the upper right

in the upper right Turn on Show When Locked so this info is visible on your lock screen in case of an emergency.

Everything you add stays private and encrypted, but you can choose to share details with your doctor or family.

iPhone medications feature (for reminders & tracking)

If you want your iPhone to remind you to take your meds and let you log each dose, you'll need to use the dedicated Medications feature (introduced in iOS 16):

Open the Health app.

Tap Browse.

Click Medications.

Scroll down and tap Add a Medication.

Enter the details in the search bar or scan the pill bottle with your iPhone's camera by clicking the camera icon next to the search bar.

in the search bar with your iPhone's camera by clicking the next to the search bar. Choose the Medication Type and click Next.

and click Add the medication strength and c hoose Unit. A blue check will appear next to the unit, then click Next.

and c A will appear next to the unit, then click Set the schedule and dosage by first adding "When will you take this? Then add "At what time?" and the "Duration". Then tap Next at the bottom of the screen.

and by first adding Then add and the Then tap at the bottom of the screen. Choose the Shape of the medication by tapping one of the examples, and then tap Next at the bottom of the screen.

by tapping one of the examples, and then tap at the bottom of the screen. Choose colors under Shape and Background , then tap Next.

under and , then tap Review details. You can add Optional Details like Display Name or Notes. Then, click Done.

Now, you'll get notifications on your iPhone and can track whether you've taken your meds. The alert will give the option to click, "Taken" or "Skipped". If you have more than one medication listed you can tap "Log All as Taken." Once you click your selection go ahead and click Done.

Android: Samsung Health app

Samsung Health comes pre-installed on most Samsung phones. It works as a standalone tracker for fitness, sleep and even medication, no extra apps required.

How to set up the Samsung Health app

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Samsung Health app (often pre-installed, or download from the Google Play Store).

Tap Get Started or Start and allow the necessary permissions.

or and allow the Click Continue.

Scroll down and select Medications.

Click Get Started.

Under Add medication, click Enter medication name.

Enter the Medication, Type and Strength

and Then tap Next

You can choose the shape from the icons provided , upload an image or take an image from the options, or tap Skip

, or from the options, or tap Next, you can choose a color , then tap Next

, then tap Then, set schedule, Every day, Every X days, Every week, Every month or As Needed.

or Then click Set time and dosage , Once, twice , 3 times, 4 times, 5 times or Custom. Then tap Done.

, or Then tap Then tap Next.

Now to Review medication. Under Quantity, you can add the Number of remaining pills. Then, under it you can enable Refill reminder. Hit Save.



Steps to set up the Samsung Health app (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Under this next section, when you add medications, they'll be checked for possible interactions with other medications you take, as well as with the lifestyle factors. If any of these factors, such as tobacco, cannabis, alcoho or grapefruit juice, don't apply to you, you can turn them off so you won't receive warnings about them. Then tap Next.

you take, as well as with the lifestyle factors. If any of these factors, such as tobacco, cannabis, alcoho or grapefruit juice, don't apply to you, you can turn them off so you won't receive warnings about them. Then tap Next, medications that contain allergens like peanuts, milk and eggs can potentially cause allergic reactions. They'll let you know if a medication you've added contains an ingredient that could cause an allergic reaction. You can click Add new allergy or click the + sign next to Peanut Family , Milk Thistle or Egg and Egg Derivatives. Then click Done.

or click the next to , or Then click A pop-up will appear at the bottom that reads Medication added. Add another? Click OK.

Use medication reminder apps

To track meds, non-Samsung Android users usually need a third-party app like:

Medisafe (very popular, integrates with Wear OS watches).

(very popular, integrates with Wear OS watches). MyTherapy (simple reminder app with symptom logging).

For a focused tool just for meds, these 3 apps work on both iPhone and Android:

1) MediSafe Pill Reminder

Add medications, dosages and schedules. Get reminders when it's time to take them. You can even manage more than one family member in the app.

Download MediSafe from the App Store or Google Play.

from the App Store or Google Play. Tap Get started

Open the app and tap "Add Med."

Enter the medication name in the search bar, and then when it appears, tap it.

in the search bar, and then when it appears, Select "What form is the med? " such as pill, injection, solution, drops, inhaler, powder or other .

" such as or . Enter, "What are you taking it for?"

Enter, "How often do you take it?

Enter, "When do you need to take the dose? Then, click Next.

Then, click You are almost done. Would you like to: Set treatment duration, Get refill reminders? Add instructions? or Change the med icon?

or If not, click Save.

A pop-up screen will say, "You have successfully added medication".

With these steps, you'll never miss a dose, and you can even track medications for your spouse in the same account.

2) MyTherapy

Download MyTherapy from the App Store or Google Play.

from the App Store or Google Play. Open the app.

Tap Get started.

Tap Accept all or Go to settings

or It will ask you, "To start with what should we call you?" Add a nickname. or Skip . You'll be asked to add your Gender, Year of Birth or you can just skip that.

or . You'll be asked to add your or you can just that. Then click "I'm ready!"

Tap Medications.

Click Search by name

Type the medication in the search bar. Then, click your medication.

in the search bar. Then, click Choose "How often do you take this medication? Once daily, twice, daily, On demand (no reminder needed). Then tap Next.

Then tap Add "When would you like to be reminded? Time and Dose.

and Enable next to where it says, "Enable Critical Alerts".

Tap Next.

Next, you will be asked, "Do you want to get reminders to refill your inventory?" If yes, enable next to where it says Remind Me.

Next select your Current Inventory and Remind me when.

and Click Save.

It will ask you, What do you take this for? Make a selection and then click Add.

and then click Then scroll down to the bottom of the page and click All set!

It may ask you to click Allow notifications.

Both apps are free to start, simple to use and highly rated, making them great choices for organizing medications and health records.

Smart pill dispensers prevent risky mistakes

Even with phone apps and reminders, some people prefer a hands-off solution. That's where smart pill dispensers come in. These devices automatically release the right dose at the right time, so you don't have to worry about forgetting or double-dosing.

For older adults, this can reduce dizziness or grogginess from medication mistakes, issues that often raise fall risks. Dispensers also provide peace of mind for caregivers who want to be sure their loved one is staying on track.

What to look for in a smart dispenser:

Built-in reminders (lights, sounds or phone alerts)

Dose tracking so you can confirm meds were taken

Caregiver notifications if a dose is missed

Smart dispensers cost more than apps, but they add an extra layer of safety and independence for anyone juggling multiple prescriptions.

Kurt's key takeaways

Staying on top of medications can feel like a full-time job, but you don't have to manage it alone. With the built-in tools on iPhone and Android, plus easy-to-use apps, you can take control of your health with just a few taps. These features give you peace of mind, help you stay consistent and make doctor visits less stressful. For those who need extra support, smart pill dispensers add another layer of safety. They take the guesswork out of managing multiple prescriptions and provide reassurance for both you and your loved ones. By combining apps, reminders, and devices, you can create a system that fits your lifestyle and keeps your health details organized.

Would you be more likely to rely on your phone's built-in health app or a dedicated reminder app to stay on top of your medications? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

