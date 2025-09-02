Moving exposes your personal data to scammers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Downsizing should feel like a fresh start. A smaller home, less upkeep, maybe even a retirement community with new friends. In fact, more than 3 million elderly Americans move every year. Are you considering downsizing as well?

One woman told the internet about moving her mother into an assisted living home. Before the boxes were even packed, her mother fell for two back-to-back scams. It wasn't bad luck; scammers had picked up on her address and pounced.

This isn't rare. Researchers have found that over 70% of cybercrimes trace back to exposed personal data. And moving creates one of the biggest exposures of all. Real estate listings, moving companies and address changes get scooped up by data brokers and published online, the perfect setup for criminals to strike.

How moving puts your personal data at risk

When you buy, sell, or even just change your address, your information spreads across multiple systems:

Real estate records (public by default)

(public by default) Utility company logs

Postal forwarding data

Transaction history and home value.

Data brokers scoop all this up. Then they bundle it, resell it and suddenly your new life stage is an open secret. That's exactly what scammers look for.

Common scams that target you when downsizing

Here's why moving makes seniors a hot target:

Identity theft: Pair your new address with your date of birth (easy to find online), and thieves can open accounts in your name.

Pair your new address with your date of birth (easy to find online), and thieves can open accounts in your name. Cash-rich scams: Selling a house can make you look like you're sitting on cash. Fraudsters know this.

Selling a house can make you look like you're sitting on cash. Fraudsters know this. Phishing tricks: Fake "utility setup" calls asking for your Social Security number.

Fake "utility setup" calls asking for your Social Security number. Harassment: A new address published online can attract unwanted attention.

Think of it this way: while you're busy unpacking boxes, criminals are unpacking your data.

How to protect your personal data when you move

While moving creates new opportunities, it also creates new risks. These simple steps will help you lock down your personal data before scammers can exploit it.

1) Remove your info from data broker sites

Data brokers automatically update your file when you move. That means your new address, phone number and even property transaction details can end up on people-search websites almost overnight. Once your profile is out there, scammers can buy or scrape it with ease.

The good news: you don't have to chase down every broker yourself. A personal data removal service does the legwork for you, contacting data brokers, demanding removal and following up to make sure your new details don't creep back in. Think of it as hiring a moving company for your personal data.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

2) Use the official USPS form only

When you change your address, always use the official USPS website or your local post office. Some third-party sites look like they're offering a convenient service, but they often collect extra data about you and sometimes even resell it. Going straight to the source means your sensitive details don't take unnecessary detours.

3) Watch real estate disclosures

When you sell your home, more than just the price gets published. Your name, past addresses and even photos of your home can become part of the public record. Ask your realtor what's automatically disclosed and whether anything can be limited or redacted. It's worth being picky here: the less of your personal footprint that's tied to your property, the better.

4) Shred old paperwork

Moving is the perfect excuse to purge. But don't just throw out old bills, medical statements, or financial records; shred them. Dumpster-diving for personal data may sound outdated, but it's still a method scammers use. A good shredder ensures your sensitive history doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

5) Share moving news privately

It's tempting to post a "Goodbye, old house!" photo online, but resist the urge. Publicly announcing a move tells scammers exactly when your home is empty and what your new address might be. Instead, share the news directly with family and close friends. A little less buzz online means a lot more safety offline.

6) Freeze your credit before and after moving

One powerful way to stay ahead of scammers is to freeze your credit. A freeze blocks new credit accounts from being opened in your name, even if criminals have your address or other details. The good news is that you can do this for free with all three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

It only takes a few minutes online or by phone, and you can lift the freeze anytime if you need to apply for a loan or credit card. By freezing your credit before and after your move, you create a strong barrier that keeps thieves from turning stolen data into financial damage.

Kurt's key takeaways

Moving should feel like a new beginning, not an invitation for scammers to strike. With a few smart steps, you can stay ahead of data brokers and fraudsters. From shredding documents to freezing your credit, every action adds a layer of protection. By protecting your information before and after your move, you gain peace of mind and start your next chapter on solid ground. The effort is small compared to the security it brings.

Should more be done to stop companies from exposing and selling our personal data? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

