How addresses are collected and put on people finder sites

Your home address might be easier to find online than you think.

A quick search of your name could turn up past and current locations, all thanks to people finder sites.

These data broker sites quietly collect and publish personal details without your consent, making your privacy vulnerable with just a few clicks.

How your address gets exposed online and who’s using it

If you’ve ever searched for your name and found personal details, like your address, on unfamiliar websites, you’re not alone. People finder platforms collect this information from public records and third-party data brokers, then publish and share it widely. They often link your address to other details such as phone numbers, email addresses and even relatives.

While this data may already be public in various places, these sites make it far easier to access and monetize it at scale. In one recent breach, more than 183 million login credentials were exposed through an unsecured database. Many of these records were linked to physical addresses, raising concerns about how multiple sources of personal data can be combined and exploited.

Although people finder sites claim to help reconnect friends or locate lost contacts, they also make sensitive personal information available to anyone willing to pay. This includes scammers, spammers and identity thieves who use it for fraud, harassment, and targeted scams.

How do people search sites get your home address?

First, let’s define two sources of information; public and private databases that people search sites use to get your detailed profile, including your home address. They run an automated search on these databases with key information about you and add your home address from the search results.

1. Public sources

Your home address can appear in:

Property deeds: When you buy or sell a home, your name and address become part of the public record.

When you buy or sell a home, your name and address become part of the public record. Voter registration: You need to list your address when voting.

You need to list your address when voting. Court documents: Addresses appear in legal filings or lawsuits.

Addresses appear in legal filings or lawsuits. Marriage and divorce records: These often include current or past addresses.

These often include current or past addresses. Business licenses and professional registrations: If you own a business or hold a license, your address can be listed.

These records are legal to access, and people finder sites collect and repackage them into detailed personal profiles.

2. Private sources

Other sites buy your data from companies you’ve interacted with:

Online purchases: When you buy something online, your address is recorded and can be sold to marketing companies.

When you buy something online, your address is recorded and can be sold to marketing companies. Subscriptions and memberships: Magazines, clubs and loyalty programs often share your information.

Magazines, clubs and loyalty programs often share your information. Social media platforms: Your location or address details can be gathered indirectly from posts, photos or shared information.

Your location or address details can be gathered indirectly from posts, photos or shared information. Mobile apps and websites: Some apps track your location.

People finder sites buy this data from other data brokers and combine it with public records to build complete profiles that include address information.

What are the risks of having your address on people finder sites?

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) advises people to request the removal of their private data , including home addresses, from people search sites due to the associated risks of stalking, scamming and other crimes.

People search sites are a goldmine for cybercriminals looking to target and profile potential victims as well as plan comprehensive cyberattacks. Losses due to targeted phishing attacks increased by 33% in 2024 , according to the FBI. So, having your home address publicly accessible can lead to several risks:

Stalking and harassment: Criminals can easily find your home address and threaten you.

Criminals can easily find your home address and threaten you. Identity theft: Scammers can use your address and other personal information to impersonate you or fraudulently open accounts.

Scammers can use your address and other personal information to impersonate you or fraudulently open accounts. Unwanted contact: Marketers and scammers can use your address to send junk mail or phishing or brushing scams.

Marketers and scammers can use your address to send junk mail or phishing or Increased financial risks: Insurance companies or lenders can use publicly available address information to unfairly decide your rates or eligibility.

Insurance companies or lenders can use publicly available address information to unfairly decide your rates or eligibility. Burglary and home invasion: Criminals can use your location to target your home when you’re away or vulnerable.

How to protect your home address

The good news is that you can take steps to reduce the risks and keep your address private. However, keep in mind that data brokers and people search sites can re-list your information after some time, so you might need to request data removal periodically.

I recommend a few ways to delete your private information , including your home address, from such websites.

1. Use personal data removal services: Data brokers can sell your home address and other personal data to multiple businesses and individuals, so the key is to act fast. If you’re looking for an easier way to protect your privacy, a data removal service can do the heavy lifting for you, automatically requesting data removal from brokers and tracking compliance.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap — and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

2. Opt out manually : Use a free scanner provided by a data removal service to check which people search sites that list your address. Then, visit each of these websites and look for an opt-out procedure or form: keywords like "opt out," "delete my information," etc., point the way.

Follow each site’s opt-out process carefully, and confirm they’ve removed all your personal info, otherwise, it may get relisted.

3. Monitor your digital footprint: I recommend regularly searching online for your name to see if your location is publicly available. If only your social media profile pops up, there’s no need to worry. However, people finder sites tend to relist your private information, including your home address, after some time.

4. Limit sharing your address online: Be careful about sharing your home address on social media, online forms and apps. Review privacy settings regularly, and only provide your address when absolutely necessary. Also, adjust your phone settings so that apps don’t track your location.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Your home address is more vulnerable than you think. People finder sites aggregate data from public records and private sources to display your address online, often without your knowledge or consent. This can lead to serious privacy and safety risks. Taking proactive steps to protect your home address is essential. Do it manually or use a data removal tool for an easier process. By understanding how your location is collected and taking measures to remove your address from online sites, you can reclaim control over your personal data.

