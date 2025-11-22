Google issues warning on fake VPN apps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Google is sounding the alarm for Android users after uncovering a wave of fake VPN apps that sneak malware onto phones and tablets. These dangerous apps pose as privacy tools but hide info stealers, banking trojans and remote access malware designed to loot personal data.

More people are relying on VPNs to protect their privacy, secure home networks and shield personal information while using public Wi-Fi. Attackers know this demand is growing. They use it to lure users into downloading convincing VPN lookalikes that contain hidden malware.

How fake VPN apps lure users

Cybercriminals create malicious VPN apps that impersonate trusted brands. They use sexually suggestive ads, geopolitical headlines or fake privacy claims to push people into quick downloads. Google says many of these campaigns run across app stores and shady websites.

Once installed, these apps inject malware that steals passwords, messages and financial details. Attackers can hijack accounts, drain bank balances or lock devices with ransomware. Some campaigns even use professional ad creatives and influencer-style promotions to appear legitimate.

Scammers now use AI tools to design ads, phishing pages and fake brands with alarming speed. This gives them the power to reach large groups of victims with very little effort.

Why malicious VPN apps are spreading

Fake VPN apps remain one of the most effective tools for attackers. These apps request sensitive permissions and often run silently in the background. Once active, they can collect browsing data, cryptocurrency wallet details or private messages.

According to Google, the most dangerous apps pretend to be known enterprise VPNs or premium privacy tools. Many promote themselves through adult ads, push notifications and cloned social media accounts.

How to recognize a genuine VPN app

Google recommends installing VPN services only from trusted sources. In Google Play, legitimate VPNs include a verified VPN badge to show that the app passed an authenticity check.

A real VPN will never ask for access to your contacts, photos or private messages. It will not ask you to sideload updates or follow outside links for installation.

Be careful with free VPN claims. Many free privacy tools rely on excessive data collection or hide malware inside downloadable files.

Ways to stay safe from fake VPN apps

Staying ahead of these fake VPN scams starts with a few smart habits that make your device much harder for attackers to target.

1) Download only from official app stores

Stick to the Google Play Store. Avoid links from ads, pop-ups or messages that try to rush you. Many fake VPN campaigns depend on off-platform downloads because they cannot pass the Play Store security checks.

2) Look for the VPN badge in Google Play

Google now includes a special VPN badge that verifies an app has passed an authenticity review. This badge confirms that the developer followed strict guidelines and that the app went through additional screening.

If you want a reliable VPN that has already been vetted for security and performance, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

3) Use a data removal service

Malicious VPN apps often target information already floating around the web, including your email, phone number and personal details exposed through data brokers. A trusted data removal service can help pull your information from people-search sites and broker databases, which reduces the amount of data scammers can use against you. This limits the damage if a fake VPN app steals your info or if attackers try to match stolen data with public records to build convincing scams.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com

4) Turn on Google Play Protect and use a strong antivirus software

Google Play Protect, which is built-in malware protection for Android devices, automatically removes known malware. However, it is important to note that Google Play Protect may not be enough. Historically, it isn't 100% foolproof at removing all emerging malware from Android devices.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

How to turn it on: Open Google Play Store → Tap your profile icon → Select Play Protect → Tap Settings → Turn on Scan apps with Play Protect → Turn on Improve harmful app detection.

While Google Play Protect offers a helpful first layer of defense, it is not a full antivirus. A strong antivirus software adds another layer of protection. It can block malicious downloads, detect hidden malware and warn you when an app acts in unusual ways. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

5) Review app permissions carefully

A genuine VPN only needs network-related permissions. If a VPN asks for access to photos, contacts or messages, treat it as a major warning sign. Restrict permissions when possible.

6) Avoid sideloading apps from unknown sources

Sideloaded apps bypass Google's security filters. Attackers often hide malware inside APK files or update prompts that promise extra features. If you're unfamiliar with the term, sideloading means installing apps outside the Google Play Store, usually by downloading a file from a website, email or message. These apps never go through Google's safety checks, which makes them far riskier to install.

7) Watch for aggressive ads and scare tactics

Fake VPN ads often claim your device is already infected or that your connection is not secure. Real privacy apps do not use panic-based marketing.

8) Research the developer before downloading

Look up the developer's website and reviews. A legitimate VPN provider will have a clear privacy policy, customer support and a consistent history of app updates.

9) Be skeptical of anything labeled free

Free VPNs often rely on risky data practices or hide malware. If a service promises premium features at no cost, question how it pays its bills.

10) Avoid recovery scams after an attack

If someone contacts you claiming they can recover stolen money, cut contact. Real agencies never demand upfront fees and never request remote access to your device.

11) Keep your device updated

Install security patches as soon as they appear. Updates protect your phone from malware strains that rely on old software vulnerabilities.

Kurt's key takeaways

Fake VPN apps are becoming a major threat to Android users as scammers exploit the rising demand for privacy tools and home network security. Attackers hide behind familiar logos, aggressive ads and AI-powered campaigns to push apps that steal data the moment you install them. Staying safe requires careful downloading habits, attention to permissions and a healthy amount of skepticism toward anything that claims instant privacy or premium features for free.

Do you think Google should do more to block fake VPN apps in the Play Store? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

