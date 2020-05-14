Amazon extends frontline worker bonus pay, but will end it in June

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Amazon plans to extend hazard pay for warehouse workers through the end of May, but it will return to normal pay rates in June, a top executive said on Tuesday.

The retail giant founded and led by CEO Jeff Bezos has been facing increasing pressure from lawmakers, state attorneys general and its own employees over how it has treated essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We continue to see incredible demand from customers right now and … our team’s response in coming back to work has been really great as well,” Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, told Recode. “We think it’s the right thing for employees and the right thing for customers to keep it on for a couple of weeks.”

The tech outlet reports that Amazon did not directly address a question about why the pay increase would not extend into June.

“This appreciation and pay incentive enabled us to deliver essential items to communities during these unprecedented times,” the spokesperson told Recode. “We are grateful to associates supporting customers during a time of increased demand, and are returning to our regular pay and overtime wages at the end of the month.”

Last week, Bezos announced that Amazon would spend at least $4 billion of its expected second-quarter profit "on COVID-related expenses getting products to customers and keeping employees safe," including investments in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning, more effective social distancing practices and higher wages.

Amazon's decision to end the pay increase at the end of May did not sit well with at least one lawmaker.

