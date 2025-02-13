China launches center to train 100-plus humanoid robots simultaneously

Shanghai has officially unveiled its first heterogeneous humanoid robot training center, marking a significant accomplishment in China's robotics development.

The Humanoid Robot Kylin Training Ground represents an important step in the country's technological advancement, showcasing China's commitment to becoming a global leader in robotics and artificial intelligence.

State-of-the-art center pushes boundaries of robotic training

The National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center has launched a groundbreaking training facility that is revolutionizing the field of robotics. This cutting-edge complex, spanning over 53,800 square feet, is currently capable of training more than 100 humanoid robots at once. The facility features an impressive array of over a dozen specialized training scenarios, including welding, manufacturing and automotive testing.

STAY PROTECTED & INFORMED! GET SECURITY ALERTS & EXPERT TECH TIPS – SIGN UP FOR KURT’S THE CYBERGUY REPORT NOW

These advanced robots have showcased exceptional proficiency, with an average success rate exceeding 90% in various tasks. Their capabilities range from organizing desks and sorting items to operating complex equipment, demonstrating the potential for widespread application across multiple industries. This remarkable achievement underscores the rapid progress being made in the field of humanoid robotics and highlights China's growing prominence in artificial intelligence and automation technologies.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

WAREHOUSE ROBOT USES AI TO PLAY REAL-LIFE TETRIS TO HANDLE MORE THAN EVER BEFORE

How the facility is helping China tackle tech challenges and aging population

The training facility aligns with China's broader strategy to address multiple challenges, including global tech competition and the complexities of an aging society. By 2027, the center aims to train 1,000 general-purpose robots simultaneously, with plans to collect 10 million high-quality physical data entries through collaborations with local robot manufacturers.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

WILLING TO PAY $175,000 FOR A LIFE-SIZE ROBOT FRIEND THAT REMEMBERS EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU?

China's next-gen robot ready to slither into the future

The center is preparing to introduce the 2.0 version of its humanoid robot, "Deep Snake," which will showcase advanced technologies like linear joint actuators. This means the robot will have smoother, more precise movements. Linear joint actuators are like advanced motors that allow the robot's joints to move in a straight line, giving it more fluid and controlled motions. It's a big step forward in making robots that can perform a wider range of tasks with greater accuracy and efficiency. These innovations are expected to enhance the versatility and performance of humanoid robots, further solidifying China's leadership in the robotics industry.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

ROBOTIC DOG HELPS THOSE FACING MENTAL HEALTH AND COGNITIVE CHALLENGES

The potential and economic impact of the humanoid robot market

The Chinese humanoid robot market is experiencing explosive growth, showcasing the country's rapid advancement in this cutting-edge technology sector. In 2024, the market was valued at $379 million, demonstrating significant initial traction. Looking ahead, projections indicate a remarkable expansion to approximately $2.3 billion by 2025, based on current exchange rates. Even more impressive is the anticipated growth to about $11.8 billion by 2030, highlighting the immense potential of this industry. The development extends beyond industrial applications, with plans for the first World Humanoid Robot Sports Games and even a marathon-running robot named "Tiangong" set to compete in April.

BEST PRESIDENT’S DAY DEALS

Kurt's key takeaways

China's investment in the Humanoid Robot Kylin Training Ground is a strategic move to reshape industrial capabilities, address societal challenges and position the country at the forefront of global innovation. As the technology continues to evolve, the world will be watching closely to see how these advanced robots will transform various sectors and potentially redefine human-machine interaction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you think humanoid robots are the solution to tomorrow's workforce challenges or the beginning of a technological transformation where humans are replaced? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.