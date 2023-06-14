Best safe and free screen savers for your computer

We recently received a great question from Bonnie, who emailed from Palm Bay, FL. Here's what she asked:

"Where can I find safe, free screen savers for my laptop?"

There are several websites where you can get a safe and free screensaver for your laptop, and you must use a safe and reputable website.

These are my top 6 picks for great websites to get free screensavers.

6 top free screensaver picks

1. Screensavers Planet

Screensavers Planet offers over 1,500 different screensavers for Windows and Mac computers, including 3D, nature, and holiday-themed options. All their screensavers come without adware, spyware, toolbars, or viruses, and their screensavers have been tested and reviewed by experienced editors. You have to make an account to begin downloading the screensavers; however, it is free to use.

2. Pexels

Pexels is a free stock website that has thousands of pictures available that are completely free and safe to download. You can go to pexels.com and simply type in screen saver in the search bar at the top of the website. When you click on a photo, a big green button will be in the top right corner. Click the downward arrow to select the size you want to download, and then click Download Selected Size. You can then go to your Downloads folder on your computer and follow the steps to set up your new screensaver.

3. WallpaperSafari

This website offers tons of screensavers and wallpapers for Macs and PCs, including cars, beaches, 3D animations, and more. It even has sections like "Recently Liked Desktop Wallpapers" to show you the ones that other people have used on their computers. All you have to do is click a wallpaper you like, right-click on it, and save it to your downloads.

4. WallpaperStock

WallpaperStock gives you thousands of free options for different screen-saver designs. It gives all kinds of sizes and even ranges from "normal" to widescreen to HD and more. They give lots of categories to choose from, like "female celebrities" and "aircrafts / planes," and they even give you the option of entering your email address to receive the top 10 wallpapers each week.

5. Desktop Nexus

Desktop Nexus is another great site if you're looking for free screensavers. The website will automatically determine which of its options will best fit your screen based on its size, so it does a lot of heavy lifting for you. It has 15 galleries, so it's super easy to find the specific wallpaper you're looking for. You can also sign up for email alerts to see which other wallpapers are the most popular.

6. HD Wallpapers

HD Wallpapers updates its website with new wallpapers every snide day, so your options are endless. The website has over 20 different categories of wallpapers, including the site's latest, featured, and popular wallpapers. Plus, when you find a wallpaper you want to download, you can choose a specific device and resolution for your wallpaper so that it fits exactly how you want it to.

How do I change the screensaver on my Mac?

Click the Apple icon in the top left corner

in the top left corner Select System Settings

Click Screen Saver on the left sidebar and choose one of the default formats

on the left sidebar and choose one of the If you want a specific photo as your screensaver, click Options once you select a screensaver format

once you select a screensaver format Click the dropdown menu and select Photo Library

and select Choose a picture from your Photo Library and press Choose to confirm

to confirm How do I change the screensaver on my PC?

Go to Settings

Click Personalization

Click Lock screen

Select Screen saver settings

In the Screen Saver Settings window, choose a screen saver from the drop-down list

Kurt's key takeaways

There are several safe and reputable websites where you can find free screensavers for your laptop. Our top picks include Screensavers Planet, Pexels, WallpaperSafari, WallpaperStock, Desktop Nexus, and HD Wallpapers. Remember to always download screensavers from trustworthy sources to ensure the safety of your device. Additionally, we provided instructions on how to change the screensaver on both Mac and PC, making it easy for you to personalize your device. Enjoy exploring the collection of screensavers I recommend and give your laptop a fresh look.

