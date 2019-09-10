Apple’s iPhone 11 on deck: What to expect

All eyes will be on Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Tuesday as tech giant unveils its latest products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is widely expected to launch the latest iPhones at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company's campus.

“We anticipate three new iPhones to be unveiled with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max,” said analyst Brian White of Monness Crespi Hardt in a research note emailed to Fox News. “The iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch) and iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5-inch) have been widely trumpeted in the media as including the iPhone’s first tri-camera system (backside) with ultra-wide lens, while we also expect upgraded components with a faster A13 Bionic chip and potential surprises.”

The new camera technology is expected to be one of the key features announced by Apple on Tuesday.

“The new triple camera lens technology in iPhone 11 Pro that will work in unison for users taking pictures, along with some next-generation AI capabilities built into this year's iPhones will be the key specs showcased in our opinion,” wrote Wedbush Securities analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe in a note.

Ives and Backe also predicted that the iPhone 11 Pro will get a video upgrade involving real-time re-cropping technology.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be the successors to Apple’s iPhone XR, XS and XS Max.

“We expect the iPhone 11 (6.1-inch) to take the place of last year’s iPhone XR, offering consumers a high-end smartphone but at a more affordable price,” White wrote, in his note. “Also, the iPhone 11 may include a dual camera system.”

Wedbush analysts Ives and Backe expect that the base iPhone 11 will be priced at $749, with the iPhone 11 Pro priced at $999 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max priced at $1,099.

However, Angelo Zino of CFRA Research thinks that the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199.

In addition to three new iPhones, Zino thinks that Apple will reveal an upgrade to the Apple Watch and additional details on new service offerings.

“The Apple Watch Series 5 will look like the Series 4,” he wrote in a note. “It is believed that [Apple] will look to unveil a new ceramic casing design as well as a titanium Apple Watch for the Series 5 models.”

Streaming services could feature in Monday’s launch.

“We believe Cook will likely use this forum to discuss the highly anticipated launch of Apple TV+ expected to go live in the early November time-frame and ahead of the Disney Plus launch set for November 12th,” wrote Wedbush analysts Ives and Backe in their note. “From a pricing strategy, we believe $10 per month will be the initial launch service fee offered to Apple customers, however we expect different bundled options with Apple Music and other services will also be offered at different price points.”

Nikkei recently reported that Apple may launch a budget iPhone next spring, which would be the successor to the discontinued iPhone SE.

Earlier this month, Apple rival Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Note 10 phones, which use Google’s Android operating system and come with a stylus.

