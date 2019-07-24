iPhone with 137 diamonds and 18K gold costs whopping $25G

Brother, can you spare a dime? Okay, now how about $25,000?

Golden Concepts, a Swedish design company known for creating "the world's most luxurious and desirable phones- and accessories," has outdone itself with its latest design. It formatted an iPhone XS Max that is covered in 137 diamonds, 18-karat gold and a gilded skull that was "hand-carved by a master craftsman."

And this latest creation, known as the iPhone Sugar Skull Edition, will set buyers back a cool $24,990.

"Sugar Skull Edition is Golden Concept's flagship handset," the company wrote on its website.

Described as "an unmistakable piece of art" (using "genuine alligator leather"), Golden Concepts created multiple versions of the iPhone Sugar Skull Edition. Aside from the 18-karat gold and diamonds version, there is one made from Sterling Silver and Swarovski crystals, as well as one with Rhodium Plated Silver and Swarovski.

Those other two versions will cost consumers $9,990 and $9,790 respectively.

The designs are also available for the iPhone Xs at a slightly lower cost.

The company also posted a video of the extravagant iPhone to its Instagram page, where many commenters marveled at it.

"Always on point!" one commenter wrote.

"So beautiful and perfect," another said.

For those worried about breaking the snazzy smartphone, don't worry — it comes with a one-year warranty. Golden Concepts also offers a 30-day return policy if you get cold feet.

But those willing to spend nearly $25,000 on the custom-made iPhone may feel a bit of buyer's remorse. Apple is slated to unveil several new iPhones in September, according to The Verge.

