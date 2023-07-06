Amazon makes it so tricky to cancel that the FTC sued – here’s how

Ever thought about everything Amazon knows about you? I don’t just mean your favorite shampoo and what kind of food your dog eats. Use this link to get a copy of everything Amazon knows.

Operation … what now?

A Federal Trade Commission lawsuit claims Amazon hid its schemes from federal investigators. Regulators say Amazon execs delayed or straight-up rejected user experience changes that would’ve made the cancellation process simpler.

It’s no wonder they did. Because of the confusing maze of instructions, Amazon reduced cancellations by 14%. The runaround includes four pages of deals, offers, snooze alarms and several other distractions.

Amazon codenamed its scheme "Iliad Flow," a nod to Homer's legendary epic about the Trojan War.

Is Prime worth your money?

Wondering if Prime's $139 yearly (or $14.99 monthly) fee is worth it? Here are some of the top features that keep customers hooked:

Free two-day delivery on over 10 million items.

Free one-day or same-day shipping on some orders over $25.

Exclusive access to Prime Day deals.

Two-hour grocery delivery from Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh.

Access to stream music, movies and TV shows through Prime Music and Prime Video.

Prime probably isn't worth it if you shop less than a few times a month and don’t care about extras like Prime Video.

Chances are, the free shipping won't outweigh the cost of your membership. Without Prime, shipping fees typically cost between $4 and $10.

Only shop ion Amazon sometimes?

You can get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. If you only shop Amazon a couple of times a year, sign up for a monthly membership and be sure to cancel when you’re done.

How to get through the cancellation maze

Want to ditch your Prime membership? You can do it on your computer or smartphone. Here’s how:

Canceling Prime through the Amazon App:

Open the Amazon app . Click on the three lines in the bottom right corner to bring up the shortcuts menu.

. Click on the in the bottom right corner to bring up the shortcuts menu. Click on the Prime button in the upper left corner and then hit the blue Prime icon .

in the upper left corner and then hit the blue . Click the Prime logo in the top left corner, then click Manage My Membership .

in the top left corner, then click . From the dropdown menu options, click Manage Membership .

. Click End Membership.

Scroll through the message that tells you how many days are left in your membership. Click Continue to cancel.

to cancel. On the next page, click the End on [DATE] yellow button to complete the process.

Canceling Prime from your computer:

On the Amazon homepage, hover over the Account & Lists tab in the top right corner.

in the top right corner. Click on Prime Membership from the dropdown menu to go to your personal membership page. Then, select Manage Membership on the right.

from the dropdown menu to go to your personal membership page. Then, select on the right. Select End Membership from the dropdown menu.

from the dropdown menu. On the next page, view how many days are left in your billing cycle. Then, click the yellow Continue to cancel button .

. On the next page, click the End on [DATE] yellow button to complete the process.

Phew, you’re done.

