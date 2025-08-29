Fox News AI Newsletter: Fighter pilots take directions from AI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Fighter pilots take directions from AI in Pentagon's groundbreaking test

- Google Pixel 10 event brings new phones, smartwatch, earbuds and AI

- Elon Musk's xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over AI competition and App Store rankings

MACHINE WINGMAN: For the first time, U.S. fighter pilots took direction from an AI "air battle manager" in a Pentagon test that could change how wars are fought in the skies.

STAR-POWERED TECH: Google kicked off its Made by Google event last week with blockbuster energy. Jimmy Fallon played host, bringing humor and star presence. Steph Curry highlighted how the Pixel 10 empowers creators and athletes to capture and share their stories. Lando Norris, fresh from the F1 circuit, showed off how Pixel's speed and AI enhancements fit into fast-paced lives. And the Jonas Brothers premiered a music video filmed entirely on the new Pixel 10 Pro, proving the phone's camera is ready for professional-grade production.

TECH THROWDOWN: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI sued Apple and ChatGPT maker OpenAI in U.S. federal court in Texas on Monday, accusing them of illegally conspiring to thwart competition for artificial intelligence.

BIG MONEY MOVE: Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is launching a new political action committee to back candidates in California who support pro-artificial intelligence policies and oppose strict regulation.

RISING CONCERNS: Artificial intelligence is developing rapidly. While some are embracing it, others are warning of the potential threats. But both sides agree the technology is changing how the world operates.

TECH SPOTTER: A missing hiker's dead body was finally found in July in Italy's rugged Piedmont region after 10 months. The recovery team credited the breakthrough to an AI-powered drone that spotted a critical clue within hours. The same process would have taken weeks or even months if done by the human eye.

FAKE CROWD FRENZY: Will Smith is facing accusations of using artificial intelligence to create a crowd in a video shared online.

TECH DEAL: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told FOX Business on Thursday that he is in talks with the Trump administration about selling its powerful Blackwell chip to China, saying how the global adoption of American tech could help the U.S. win the AI race.

EVOLVING ROLES: Right now, many people are worried that artificial intelligence is coming for their jobs. If you're one of them, then the recent study by Microsoft will shed some light on how AI's generative capabilities will impact your field of work. In short, some occupations are more susceptible to its influence than others.

