Pentagon maps future plans with Artificial Intelligence
The 10 highest-paid CEOs in the tech industry
In the tech world, where the importance and pressure of making decisive and strategic decisions is arguably amplified, CEOs are unquestionably living large. Though not everyone is balling like former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison — who owns an island, a mega-yacht, 2 military jets, and many more extravagant toys — life at the top is still pretty good for those keeping things interesting in Silicon Valley.