Zyn brand fires off statement after Bucs' Baker Mayfield appears to use product during game

Zyn, a brand of smokeless nicotine pouches, pumped the brakes on the use of their products after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield went viral this week.

Mayfield was seen on the sideline opening one of the Zyn tins and stuffing the smoke-free pouch in his lip. The company told TMZ Sports that players, or anyone for that matter, shouldn’t be using them while the cameras are rolling.

"Swedish Match appreciates its loyal consumers and encourages them not to show the product in any situation where someone under 21 years old could see it," a Zyn spokesperson told the outlet.

"The product is marketed only to current nicotine consumers 21 years old and over as a better alternative to continued smoking and other traditional tobacco products."

Mayfield could have been subjected to discipline from the NFL as the league bars players from using nicotine and tobacco products on the field or during interviews.

However, ESPN reported Friday that Mayfield will only receive a letter reminding him of the rule.

NFL players have been seen eating hot dogs and ingesting mustard and pickle juice on the sidelines before, but a nicotine pouch may have been the first.

Mayfield will look to regroup after the Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. He leads the NFL with 18 touchdown passes this season.

Tampa Bay will take on the Atlanta Falcons at home.