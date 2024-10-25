Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zyn brand fires off statement after Bucs' Baker Mayfield appears to use product during game

Mayfield will reportedly avoid discipline for the use

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Zyn, a brand of smokeless nicotine pouches, pumped the brakes on the use of their products after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield went viral this week.

Mayfield was seen on the sideline opening one of the Zyn tins and stuffing the smoke-free pouch in his lip. The company told TMZ Sports that players, or anyone for that matter, shouldn’t be using them while the cameras are rolling.

Baker Mayfield vs Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field following an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"Swedish Match appreciates its loyal consumers and encourages them not to show the product in any situation where someone under 21 years old could see it," a Zyn spokesperson told the outlet.

"The product is marketed only to current nicotine consumers 21 years old and over as a better alternative to continued smoking and other traditional tobacco products."

Mayfield could have been subjected to discipline from the NFL as the league bars players from using nicotine and tobacco products on the field or during interviews.

Baker Mayfield gets set to pass

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

However, ESPN reported Friday that Mayfield will only receive a letter reminding him of the rule.

NFL players have been seen eating hot dogs and ingesting mustard and pickle juice on the sidelines before, but a nicotine pouch may have been the first.

Mayfield will look to regroup after the Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. He leads the NFL with 18 touchdown passes this season.

Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) greet each other after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay will take on the Atlanta Falcons at home.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.