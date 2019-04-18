Zion Williamson helps Duke employee with epic gender reveal

Zion Williamson, the Duke phenom and soon-to-be NBA top draft pick, participated in a unique gender reveal for a Blue Devil Network employee and his wife Wednesday.

Williamson was tasked with throwing down a dunk to see whether Nolan Elingburg and his wife, Danielle, were going to have a boy or a girl. Nolan Elingburg left it to the audacious dunker to make the revelation.

Williamson dunked the tiny basketball through the hoop and out came blue confetti, signaling that the Elingburgs will be having a boy.

Video posted on Duke’s men’s basketball Twitter account showed multiple replays of the one-handed slam and the ensuing celebration.

Williamson and Noah Elingburg embraced at the end.