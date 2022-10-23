Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Published

Young football player who suffered heart attack during game returns home

Cash Hennessy needed open heart surgery and has been in the hospital for more than a month

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
A 13-year-old football player is back home after suffering a heart attack during a game last month. 

Cash Hennessy suffered a heart attack on Sept. 17 in a football game in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., for his San Dimas team. He’s been in the hospital for nearly a month, but he was seen leaving the Children’s Hospital of Orange County on Tuesday, per Eyewitness News. 

"It feels great. I’m so happy to be home," Hennessy said via ABC7. 

While in the hospital, Hennessy and his family were getting a ton of support from friends, teammates and even some athletes around the area like Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. 

A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. 

A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California.  (David Madison/Getty Images)

"You have so much greatness ahead of you," Thompson said in a video to Hennessy. "Just keep your faith, keep your head high, keep saying your prayers and just lean on your family during this time."

Hennessy had to have open-heart surgery after doctors found out about a congenital heart condition the family didn’t know about. He was placed on a ventilator for a while as Hennessy worked back from the surgery. 

A sparse crowd attends a Rutgers Scarlet Knights college football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at SHI Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

A sparse crowd attends a Rutgers Scarlet Knights college football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at SHI Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"I still feel kind of loopy from the anesthesia when they showed me them, so I was just more shocked than anything, and now I’m just kind of grateful," Hennessy said. 

Chad Hennessy, Cash’s father, said that the cardiologists were surprised that he was even allowed to go home at this point of his recovery. 

"Every time he doubted Cash, Cash proved him wrong, and his recovery was so fast. He was just amazed," Chad Hennessy said.

A detail view of footballs on the field at Stanford Stadium before the 124th Big Game between the Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears played on November 20, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. 

A detail view of footballs on the field at Stanford Stadium before the 124th Big Game between the Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears played on November 20, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California.  (David Madison/Getty Images)

"Overall, I just feel so much better being home, like, mentally and physically, I just feel great," Cash Hennessy added. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.