New York Yankees

Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. says baseball is a 'White sport'

'The unwritten rules ... are White. And I always broke the unwritten rules'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Long a sport in which celebrations of practically any sort would result in an up-and-in fastball, baseball has adapted to "letting the kids play," at least more often than in the past.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is among the league's young stars unafraid to be flashy, which goes against many of the old-time unwritten rules of baseball.

The New York Yankees infielder launches into a basketball-inspired eurostep celebration when he touches home plate after every home run, and it's not uncommon to see his hat tilted a bit.

Jazz Chisholm hyping up dugout

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning during Game 2 of the 2024 ALDS at Yankee Stadium.  (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

But that hasn't stopped Chisholm, who is not bashful about adding chains and non-uniform colors to his look, from getting criticism.

And he seemed to insinuate he feels it's because of his skin color.

"I don’t want to say this. Baseball is a White sport. I feel like White people criticize everything that a Black man does. Black men are outspoken. They say what’s on their minds," he told The Athletic.

"The unwritten rules of baseball are White. And I always broke the unwritten rules of baseball."

When Chisholm made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2020, he wasted no time showing off his flair with customized cleats. But longtime MLB veteran Miguel Rojas cut up one pair with scissors and ruined another by pouring milk on them.

Jazz Chisolm celebrates

The New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates in the clubhouse after a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of an American League division series Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Maybe it was rookie hazing, or maybe Rojas was sending a message. It's likely a combination of both, but it's no secret Chisholm and Rojas do not get along. It's also not a secret that Chisholm was happy to be traded from Miami to the Bronx last year.

"Nobody would ever cut up my cleats or throw my things away if I were White," Chisholm claimed. "I’ll tell you right now, if this was a White boy’s stuff, you weren’t gonna cut that s--- up because if a White boy goes and complains, now everybody’s f---ed. I go and complain, and it’s not that big of a deal. It’s, ‘Let’s try and find a solution for this.’ But if a White boy goes and complains, nah, f--- that."

Jazz Chisholm salutes crowd

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees waves to fans before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park July 28, 2024, in Boston. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Just 6% of players on opening day rosters last year were Black, the lowest figure since 1991. The league's percentage of Black players hasn't been in double-digits since 2008, and the figure ranged from 17 to 19% from 1973 to 1988

