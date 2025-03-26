Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. says baseball is a 'White sport'

Long a sport in which celebrations of practically any sort would result in an up-and-in fastball, baseball has adapted to "letting the kids play," at least more often than in the past.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is among the league's young stars unafraid to be flashy, which goes against many of the old-time unwritten rules of baseball.

The New York Yankees infielder launches into a basketball-inspired eurostep celebration when he touches home plate after every home run, and it's not uncommon to see his hat tilted a bit.

But that hasn't stopped Chisholm, who is not bashful about adding chains and non-uniform colors to his look, from getting criticism.

And he seemed to insinuate he feels it's because of his skin color.

"I don’t want to say this. Baseball is a White sport. I feel like White people criticize everything that a Black man does. Black men are outspoken. They say what’s on their minds," he told The Athletic.

"The unwritten rules of baseball are White. And I always broke the unwritten rules of baseball."

When Chisholm made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2020, he wasted no time showing off his flair with customized cleats. But longtime MLB veteran Miguel Rojas cut up one pair with scissors and ruined another by pouring milk on them.

Maybe it was rookie hazing, or maybe Rojas was sending a message. It's likely a combination of both, but it's no secret Chisholm and Rojas do not get along. It's also not a secret that Chisholm was happy to be traded from Miami to the Bronx last year.

"Nobody would ever cut up my cleats or throw my things away if I were White," Chisholm claimed. "I’ll tell you right now, if this was a White boy’s stuff, you weren’t gonna cut that s--- up because if a White boy goes and complains, now everybody’s f---ed. I go and complain, and it’s not that big of a deal. It’s, ‘Let’s try and find a solution for this.’ But if a White boy goes and complains, nah, f--- that."

Just 6% of players on opening day rosters last year were Black, the lowest figure since 1991. The league's percentage of Black players hasn't been in double-digits since 2008, and the figure ranged from 17 to 19% from 1973 to 1988 .

