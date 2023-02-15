Yankees' big trade deadline acquisition from last year could miss season after shoulder surgery

Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training this week, but one hurler will not be with the New York Yankees for the foreseeable future.

Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery next week that will sideline him for most of the season, if not all of it, the Yankees said Wednesday.

The Yanks acquired Montas at last year's trade deadline, and it was one of the league's biggest moves when it happened. After arriving from Oakland, Montas struggled immensely.

In eight starts with the Bombers, he pitched to a 6.35 ERA, which came after posting a 3.18 ERA in his first 19 appearances with the Athletics. In 2021, he finished in sixth place in the AL Cy Young Award vote with a 3.37 ERA and striking out 10 batters per nine innings.

Montas tossed just one inning in the postseason last year, allowing a solo home run. It was announced last month Montas would likely miss at least a month with shoulder inflammation, but it clearly never got better.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed there were lots of shutdowns and ramp-ups during Montas' rehab throughout the offseason.

According to ESPN, Montas is "positive" and "encouraged" by the MRI he received last week and is hopeful he can make a return this season. However, the Yankees feel the best-case scenario would be late in the year.

The Yankees will survive without Montas, who was slated to be their fifth starter. They still have Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino, and they signed Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal in December. Rodon leads all of baseball in FIP and K/9 since 2021. So, even without Montas, their rotation is still one of the best in baseball.

Montas' injury will likely slide Domingo German into the fifth spot permanently.

The Yanks went 99-63 last season to win the AL East but were swept by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALCS.