©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers honor disgruntled pitcher's trade request by sending him to White Sox after historically bad season

Last season's White Sox set the modern-day record for the most losses in a season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Aaron Civale spent his 30th birthday on Thursday requesting a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The right-hander was demoted to the bullpen in favor of Jacob Misiorowski, who dazzled with five no-hit innings in his debut Thursday before leaving with leg cramps.

With the move to the bullpen, Civale officially asked to be dealt. Ironically, the Brewers wished Civale a happy birthday on social media.

Aaron Civale pitching

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Civale, #32, pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. (Katie Stratman-Imagn Images)

The Brewers honored Civale's request on Friday, but in grueling fashion.

Civale is now headed to the Chicago White Sox, who less than nine months ago set the modern-era MLB record (since 1901) for the most losses in a single season.

Chicago went 41-121 last season, just three years removed from winning 91 games and making the American League Division Series. They finished 51.0 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the division.

Aaron Civale giving ball to Pat Murphy

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Civale, #32, hands the ball to manager Pat Murphy during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. (Benny Sieu-Imagn Images)

Thankfully, and amazingly for them, it does not look like the record will stand for much longer. The Colorado Rockies are 13-55 (.191 winning percentage) and are on pace to finish 30-142, 11 games worse than Chicago.

However, the White Sox still remain a laughingstock. They currently have twice as many losses (46) as they do victories (23) and are on pace for just 54 wins this season.

In return, Milwaukee got Andrew Vaughn, who was once a highly-touted prospect. He was the third overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft but has never lived up to the billing. His lifetime wins above replacement is -0.4, and this season, he is hitting a career-worst .189.

Aaron Civale

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Civale, #32, pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Civale's career started with the Cleveland Guardians organization, and in his five seasons there, he owned a 3.77 ERA. He was traded to Milwaukee from Tampa Bay last year, but in just five starts this season, he has put up an ERA of 4.91.

Milwaukee sits 5.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central crown.

