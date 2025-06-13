Brewers honor disgruntled pitcher's trade request by sending him to White Sox after historically bad season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Civale spent his 30th birthday on Thursday requesting a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The right-hander was demoted to the bullpen in favor of Jacob Misiorowski, who dazzled with five no-hit innings in his debut Thursday before leaving with leg cramps.

With the move to the bullpen, Civale officially asked to be dealt. Ironically, the Brewers wished Civale a happy birthday on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Brewers honored Civale's request on Friday, but in grueling fashion.

Civale is now headed to the Chicago White Sox, who less than nine months ago set the modern-era MLB record (since 1901) for the most losses in a single season.

Chicago went 41-121 last season, just three years removed from winning 91 games and making the American League Division Series. They finished 51.0 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the division.

REDS PITCHER WADE MILEY NAMED AS ONE OF TYLER SKAGGS' DRUG SUPPLIERS IN WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT

Thankfully, and amazingly for them, it does not look like the record will stand for much longer. The Colorado Rockies are 13-55 (.191 winning percentage) and are on pace to finish 30-142, 11 games worse than Chicago.

However, the White Sox still remain a laughingstock. They currently have twice as many losses (46) as they do victories (23) and are on pace for just 54 wins this season.

In return, Milwaukee got Andrew Vaughn, who was once a highly-touted prospect. He was the third overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft but has never lived up to the billing. His lifetime wins above replacement is -0.4, and this season, he is hitting a career-worst .189.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Civale's career started with the Cleveland Guardians organization, and in his five seasons there, he owned a 3.77 ERA. He was traded to Milwaukee from Tampa Bay last year, but in just five starts this season, he has put up an ERA of 4.91.

Milwaukee sits 5.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central crown.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.