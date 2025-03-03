WWE to launch new podcasts as part of expanded partnership with Fanatics

EXCLUSIVE: WWE will launch podcasts ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas as part of its expanded partnership with Fanatics, Fox News Digital learned on Monday.

Fanatics will be the primary partner of all upcoming WWE podcasts. The two companies already have global e-commerce, merchandise, trading cards and memorabilia deals since coming together in 2022.

The first podcast, "The Raw Recap Show," will launch on Tuesday morning to go over "Monday Night Raw." It will be hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts as they react to the latest news and highlights from one of WWE’s premiere brands.

Morant and Roberts will also host an instant-reaction podcast following each premium live event, which will debut after WrestleMania 41. The podcasts will launch across all platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio. New episodes will be available on WWE’s YouTube channel as well.

Fanatics will have key placement within each podcast, and the shows will have access to the company's events and roster of athletes.

WWE and Fanatics will team up for WWE World in Las Vegas for the second straight year. The event debuted in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania XL.

WWE also teased that some superstars and legends of the sport will also host future podcasts. Those shows will be announced at a later date.

The company is on the road to WrestleMania 41, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20.

The title picture for both the men’s and the women’s rosters got a little bit clearer on Saturday at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

John Cena won the men’s Elimination Chamber match and will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena also made the stunning decision to turn on "The American Nightmare," sending shockwaves across the sports world.

Bianca Belair won the women’s Elimination Chamber match and will face either Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship. Ripley will defend her title against Sky on "Monday Night Raw."

Jey Uso will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and Charlotte Flair will take on Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. Uso and Flair won their respective Royal Rumble matches and chose which title they were going to go after.