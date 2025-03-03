WWE star Liv Morgan reveals scratches, bruises from brutal Elimination Chamber match

WWE star Liv Morgan stole the show at Elimination Chamber on Saturday night and put on an epic performance that even garnered her praise from Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque.

Morgan’s showing came with the added bonus of bumps, bruises and cuts all over her body. She took a moment to show them off in a mirror pic on social media on Sunday.

"Wrestling," she wrote with a black heart emoji.

Morgan, who is one half of the women's tag-team champions, had a scratch across her stomach as well as multiple bruises and scrapes up and down her arms.

She started the night as one of the first two competitors in the chamber and was able to get the upper hand when Jade Cargill interrupted the first moments of the event with an attack on Naomi. Bianca Belair was the third competitor to enter the match and tussled with Morgan from there.

Morgan and Belair met each other on top of a pod. Belair used her long hair to whip Morgan across the stomach. WWE announcers and fans marveled at the loud noise the hit made. At one point, Belair picked up Morgan and tossed her between the chain-linked cage and the plexiglass on the pod.

Both competitors were the final two in the competition, but it was Belair who picked up the victory.

Levesque, who was known in WWE as Triple H, talked about Morgan’s performance in the post-show press conference.

"Liv Morgan just continues to impress me. A woman, that a year ago, many people would’ve said she’s great to have on the roster, she’s a good hand and all those things," Levesque said. "That just in this last, I guess since May, has become a mega star, and continues to surpass that.

"To me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight thriving and looks even when in pain, she’s having the greatest time of her life doing it. And the little nuances she’s picking up, she’s earned that spot at the top and earned a spot to be called one of the best we have in the ring we have right now."