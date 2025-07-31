WWE legend in Sydney Sweeney's corner following American Eagle ad furor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pro wrestling legend saluted actress Sydney Sweeney on social media amid backlash against her American Eagle advertisement, which has drawn a smorgasbord of wild opinions.

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter appeared to be in Sweeney’s corner as the furor ramped up online.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Attention (Sydney Sweeney), YOU GO GIRL," he wrote in a post on X on Wednesday. "& That’s An Order!!"

Slaughter, whose real name is Robert Remus, performed for several pro wrestling promotions, including the WWE from 1972 to 2014. He’s made sporadic appearances since 2014, including Friday’s appearance during a tribute to Hulk Hogan. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Sweeney was thrust into a firestorm over the American Eagle commercial. The campaign was titled, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

WWE STAR ALEXA BLISS DISHES ON POTENTIAL PROGRAM WITH WYATT SICKS: 'YOU NEVER KNOW'

In a promo video posted to the brand's Instagram, the 27-year-old "Euphoria" star walked toward an AE billboard featuring her and the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes." Sweeney crossed out "Genes" and replaced it with "Jeans" before walking away.

However, the cancel culture crowd attempted its latest takedown as thinkpieces and social media rants claimed that the term "great genes" was used to "celebrate thinness and attractiveness." Others claimed the ad was akin to "Nazi propaganda."

C.J. Pearson came to Sweeney’s defense in a column published on Fox News Digital. He wrote that detractors were upset because they "don’t want to admit the truth."

"They’re mad because she’s young, hot, White, and blonde. And they're mad that corporations are finally waking up to the truth: that the American people are done with woke!" he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American Eagle’s share price rose to over $12-a-share earlier this week amid the controversy but fell back under $12 as the drama died down.