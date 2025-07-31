Expand / Collapse search
WWE legend in Sydney Sweeney's corner following American Eagle ad furor

Sweeney's American Eagle ad has everyone fired up

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney ad triggers cancel culture mob Video

American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney ad triggers cancel culture mob

The ‘Outnumbered’ panel discusses the viral American Eagle advertisement featuring Sydney Sweeney, and why detractors are calling it ‘racist.’

A pro wrestling legend saluted actress Sydney Sweeney on social media amid backlash against her American Eagle advertisement, which has drawn a smorgasbord of wild opinions.

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter appeared to be in Sweeney’s corner as the furor ramped up online.

Sydney Sweeney smiling

Sydney Sweeney attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Presented by For the Music at NeueHouse Hollywood on Aug. 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Variety via Getty Images)

"Attention (Sydney Sweeney), YOU GO GIRL," he wrote in a post on X on Wednesday. "& That’s An Order!!"

Slaughter, whose real name is Robert Remus, performed for several pro wrestling promotions, including the WWE from 1972 to 2014. He’s made sporadic appearances since 2014, including Friday’s appearance during a tribute to Hulk Hogan. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Sweeney was thrust into a firestorm over the American Eagle commercial. The campaign was titled, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

Sgt. Slaughter in 1985

Sgt. Slaughter attends the party for Raeanne Rubenstein's new book, "Wrestlin': Pro Wrestling Close-Up," on Oct. 1, 1985 at Area Nightclub in New York City. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

In a promo video posted to the brand's Instagram, the 27-year-old "Euphoria" star walked toward an AE billboard featuring her and the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes." Sweeney crossed out "Genes" and replaced it with "Jeans" before walking away. 

However, the cancel culture crowd attempted its latest takedown as thinkpieces and social media rants claimed that the term "great genes" was used to "celebrate thinness and attractiveness." Others claimed the ad was akin to "Nazi propaganda."

C.J. Pearson came to Sweeney’s defense in a column published on Fox News Digital. He wrote that detractors were upset because they "don’t want to admit the truth."

"They’re mad because she’s young, hot, White, and blonde. And they're mad that corporations are finally waking up to the truth: that the American people are done with woke!" he wrote.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is seen leaving The Plaza Hotel on June 4, 2025 in New York City. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

American Eagle’s share price rose to over $12-a-share earlier this week amid the controversy but fell back under $12 as the drama died down.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.