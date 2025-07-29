The war on hot women: Why the woke mob hates Sydney Sweeney

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Let’s cut the nonsense: liberal women aren’t mad at Sydney Sweeney because she’s "setting women back." That’s just the excuse they’re throwing around because they don’t want to admit the truth.

They’re mad because she’s young, hot, white, and blonde. And they're mad that corporations are finally waking up to the truth: that the American people are done with woke!

If she were 300 pounds and identified as gender-fluid, she’d be hailed as a revolutionary. If she threw her pronouns into every interview, wore a "FEMINIST" crop top to the red carpet, and spouted progressive talking points on cue, they’d be tripping over themselves to give her a GLAAD Award. But because Sydney Sweeney simply exists - confident, traditionally feminine, and not bending the knee to the woke agenda, she’s a target.

This isn’t about feminism. It’s about envy. It’s about a cultural movement that now punishes beauty, shames femininity, and exalts victimhood as the highest form of virtue.

And the hypocrisy? It’s off the charts.

Where was all this feminist outrage when Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male, was handed women’s brand endorsements by Nike, Bud Light, and Maybelline for "celebrating womanhood"? Where were these voices when Mulvaney mocked the female experience with Barbie cosplay and tampon tutorials? Nowhere. In fact, they were applauding. Because in today’s woke dystopia, a man pretending to be a woman gets more respect than an actual woman who dares to look like one.

Where were these self-proclaimed champions of women’s rights when actual female athletes were getting steamrolled by biological males in their own sports? When Lia Thomas was shoving real women off the podium, where was the outrage? Crickets. Because defending the rights of actual women doesn’t fit the narrative. It’s not politically useful.

That’s why they loathe women like Sydney Sweeney. She doesn’t play along. She’s not trying to be edgy. She’s not rewriting what it means to be a woman but instead, she’s embodying it. Beautifully, confidently, and unapologetically. That’s the real threat.

The truth is, the modern Left has declared war on hot women. Because hot women don’t need to play the victim. Hot women don’t need to be coddled or redefined. They don’t need to pretend that beauty is a social construct or that femininity is oppressive. They just live it. And that drives the gender-studies crowd insane.

Sydney Sweeney represents everything the woke mob hates: effortlessness, elegance, and the refusal to apologize for qualities that used to be admired. In a culture obsessed with "smashing beauty standards," she reminds us that some standards were never the problem. Our culture’s new obsession with woke-fueled mediocrity is.

This isn’t to say that beauty makes someone better but it certainly shouldn’t make them worse in the eyes of the media or the public. We’ve gone from celebrating women for being empowered in their femininity to vilifying them for being conventionally attractive.

Feminism, as the Left now defines it, has nothing to do with empowering women. It’s about enforcing ideological conformity. If you don't submit to the narrative—whether it’s on gender, politics, race, or body positivity—you get attacked.

So let’s stop pretending this is about Sydney Sweeney. It’s not. It’s about a movement that tells women they should be anything but what she is: attractive, traditional, proud, and free.

Sydney Sweeney didn’t set women back. She triggered the insecurities of those who’ve built their identity on grievance rather than grace.

And for that? More power to her.

