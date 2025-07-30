Expand / Collapse search
WWE

WWE star Alexa Bliss dishes on potential program with Wyatt Sicks: 'You never know'

Bliss was partnered with the late Bray Wyatt for years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
WWE star Alexa Bliss talks possible Wyatt Sicks program Video

WWE star Alexa Bliss talks possible Wyatt Sicks program

WWE star Alexa Bliss talks to Fox News Digital about potentially having a program with the Wyatt Sicks following the death of wrestler Bray Wyatt.

Alexa Bliss made her stunning return to a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble back in February.

Bliss came out in gear that reminded fans of her work with the late WWE star Bray Wyatt. The jacket read "Fiend 4 Ever," and she carried the doll that was used as a prop during their famous segments a few years ago. Windham Rotunda, Wyatt's real name, died during Bliss’ hiatus from pro wrestling.

Wyatt Sicks make their entrance

New entrance by The Wyatt Sicks, Nikki Cross, Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis during "Monday Night Raw" at American Bank Center on June 17, 2024 in Corpus Christi, Texas.  (WWE/Getty Images)

The Wyatt Sicks formed in the wake of his death. The eerie faction began to haunt WWE wrestlers in 2024, and two members currently hold tag-team gold. 

With Bliss’ return, fans have wondered whether she could have some involvement with them.

"I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it," she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen.

Alexa Bliss in North Carolina

Alexa Bliss makes her entrance during "SmackDown" at First Horizon Center on May 16, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Craig Ambrosio/WWE via Getty Images)

"I think it would be something fun to explore at some point. Right now, I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes. But obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case that doesn’t happen. I think it would be something really cool to see, but you never know."

Bliss is set to vie for the women’s tag-team championship with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Bliss is a three-time tag champion already. She won gold twice with Nikki Cross and another one with Asuka.

Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble

Alexa Bliss during the Women’s Royal Rumble during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Feb. 1, 2025. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

SummerSlam is set to take place Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.