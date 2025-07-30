WWE star Alexa Bliss dishes on potential program with Wyatt Sicks: 'You never know'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alexa Bliss made her stunning return to a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble back in February.

Bliss came out in gear that reminded fans of her work with the late WWE star Bray Wyatt. The jacket read "Fiend 4 Ever," and she carried the doll that was used as a prop during their famous segments a few years ago. Windham Rotunda, Wyatt's real name, died during Bliss’ hiatus from pro wrestling.

The Wyatt Sicks formed in the wake of his death. The eerie faction began to haunt WWE wrestlers in 2024, and two members currently hold tag-team gold.

With Bliss’ return, fans have wondered whether she could have some involvement with them.

"I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it," she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen.

"I think it would be something fun to explore at some point. Right now, I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes. But obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case that doesn’t happen. I think it would be something really cool to see, but you never know."

Bliss is set to vie for the women’s tag-team championship with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Bliss is a three-time tag champion already. She won gold twice with Nikki Cross and another one with Asuka.

SummerSlam is set to take place Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.