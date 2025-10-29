WWE legend Mike Rotunda's daughter says he's recovering from 'massive heart attack' but not in hospice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda clarified the health status of her father after Barry Windham said his former tag team partner was in hospice care.

Mika Rotunda wrote in a post on social media that Windham unintentionally misspoke.

"My father is not in hospice, but rather in a rehabilitation center," she wrote on Instagram. "He suffered a massive heart attack on September 20th, was in a coma for a week, and spent over a month hospitalized. By the grace of God, he has now transitioned to a rehabilitation center, where our family remains present, hopeful, and focused on his recovery.

"It has already been a long road, and we know there is still a long road ahead—but our faith in God remains strong. Anyone who knows my dad knows that it’s his strength, work ethic, and athleticism that have carried him through not just this, but every challenge life has thrown his way. If there’s one person I have faith in, it’s Captain Mike.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the wrestling world and our local communities. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we continue walking this journey together—but we warmly welcome continued prayers, good energy, and healing thoughts for his recovery."

Windham is Rotunda’s brother-in-law and a former tag team partner. The duo were known as the U.S. Express. They won the World Wrestling Federation Tag Team Championship twice and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024.

Rotunda, 67, was also known for performing under IRS.

As IRS, he would bother fellow competitors, demanding that they paid their "fair share." He also teamed up with Ted DiBiase to form the Money Inc. tag team. They won the tag team titles three times.

Rotunda is the real-life father of late pro wrestler Bray Wyatt and his brother, who wrestles as Bo Dallas. Bray Wyatt died in 2023.