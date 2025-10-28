Former WWE star Mike Rotunda in hospice care, family says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former WWE star Mike Rotunda, who was famously known in pro wrestling as IRS, was placed in hospice care, according to his family and friends. Rotunda is 67.

Barry Windham, Rotunda’s brother-in-law, revealed the former wrestler’s declining health in a recent interview with Bill Apter on Saturday.

"It’s kinda tough right now. Mike is in hospice right now," Windham told Apter without disclosing any specific details.

"He was just a good boy. He was such a good person, never got in trouble at all his whole life. He’s a good boy."

WWE legend Leilani Kai also revealed that Rotunda was in hospice care in a post on X.

"It breaks my heart to share that my friend Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care," she wrote on X. "This photo was from earlier this year — a moment I’ll treasure. Please keep Mike and the Rotunda family in your prayers. We love you, Mike."

Rotunda is best known for his work in the former World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling. He was a part of a tag team with Windham called the U.S. Express.

The pair won the WWF Tag Team Championship twice and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024.

As IRS, he would bother fellow competitors demanding that they paid their "fair share." He also teamed up with Ted DiBiase to form the Money Inc. tag team. They won the tag team titles three times.

Rotunda is the real-life father of the late pro wrestler known as Bray Wyatt and his brother who wrestles as Bo Dallas. Bray Wyatt died in 2023.