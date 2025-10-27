WWE star Natalya Neidhart reveals what she hopes fans will take away from new book

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Natalya Neidhart is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling.

She’s the granddaughter of legendary wrestling trainer Stu Hart, daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and the niece of Bret Hart and the late Owen Hart. She’s been a figurehead in WWE’s women’s division since 2007 and has developed into one of the most iconic superstars the company has seen.

Neidhart opened up about all the trials and tribulations she’s faced in her life in her autobiography, "The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE." Neidhart takes the reader on a journey from how she got started in pro wrestling through all the tragic moments her family dealt with, including the tragic deaths of her father and uncle.

She told Fox News Digital that writing the book was a way for her to get out of her comfort zone and challenge her on a different level.

"The biggest thing about writing the book was just about taking on new goals, new challenges, new stuff," she explained. "Writing a book is something I always wanted to do but I also was like scared to do it. In the last year, I’ve really been about taking on challenges that scared me. I’ve been about doing stuff that is like … it’s not even so much that scares me, but just doing things that are outside of my comfort zone, stepping into situations that aren’t easy like taking on a new character or working on new projects.

"Writing a book was something I always wanted to do but I kept putting it off because I was like, if I write a book, I just want it to be perfect. The best thing to do when you want to grow is just get started."

Neidhart dives into detail about all the highs and lows she’s experienced in the industry.

She said the main takeaway she wanted was for the reader to feel like they were reading a story rather than just another autobiography.

"Wrestling is like the backdrop of my story but the book is so much more about just matches that I’ve had or how I got started in it," she said. "People who are reading it, they can’t wait to get to the next chapter because it’s a storyline. They can’t wait to see what’s going to happen in the story and it’s a story that people don’t know."

In one instance, Neidhart writes about recalling the feeling of being the "last one left" of her family in the pro wrestling business.

The pressure has certainly been there throughout Neidhart’s career.

"I think it’s just loving what I do," she told Fox News Digital. "It’s hard to believe that I’ve been in WWE for almost two decades but I really love what I do. Just like in anything, there’s gonna be things that you love, there’s gonna be things that are hard and there are going to be things that are challenging, but there’s no greater feeling than walking through the curtain doing something you love and feeling so fulfilled in it.

"I think that’s the biggest thing with my family is that my family has done so much in the industry, but at the end of the day, we’ve all had a chance to come through the industry to really live our dreams, which has been amazing."

"The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE" will be released on Tuesday.

She hoped fans will be able to "heal" in some way from reading the book and learning about her experiences.

"If the message in my book is anything, if anyone gets anything out of the book, I hope it helps them heal in some way," she said. "You can read my book and not even know a thing about wrestling and you’re gonna totally get it.

"And that’s a big thing for me – I wanted to write a book that was gonna be easy to read and that you could love wrestling, you could hate wrestling, you could know nothing about wrestling, and you could totally understand the book because it’s about people, relationships, and I think it’ll heal a lot of people."