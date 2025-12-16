WWE legend leaving company over its ties with Trump administration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE legend Mick Foley announced on Tuesday he will be parting ways with the company over the promotion’s ties to President Donald Trump's administration.

Foley, 60, had been a longtime critic of the president and spoke out against him ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

When Trump returned to office, he named Linda McMahon the secretary of education. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was at the White House when Trump signed an executive order reestablishing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and the Presidential Fitness Test.

"While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who ‘looks like an immigrant’) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me," Foley wrote on Instagram.

Trump’s comments about Rob Reiner sparked backlash from GOP leaders on Monday.

'STAR-SPANGLED BANNER' BOOED HEAVILY AT WWE'S CROWN JEWEL IN AUSTRALIA

"I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy," Foley continued. "Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office.

"Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, ‘I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.’"

Fox News Digital reached out to WWE for comment on Foley’s impending departure.

Foley was a three-time WWE champion who performed in multiple promotions and took many bumps off of a Hell in a Cell cage as he participated in brutal hardcore matches.

Trump played a role in WWE lore. His old Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey, was the sponsor for WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V, and he participated in a hair vs. hair match at WrestleMania 23 at Ford Field in Detroit.