'Star-Spangled Banner' booed heavily at WWE's Crown Jewel in Australia

The WWE went international again early Saturday morning with its "Crown Jewel" premium live event taking place in Perth, Australia.

Well, the Aussies made it clear that the United States is not at the top of their love list at the moment.

Australian singer Sophie Foster performed the "Star-Spangled Banner" before the event began, and it was met with resounding boos.

The U.S. national anthem has been booed at numerous sporting events this year, perhaps even more so since President Donald Trump took office.

During the 4 Nations hockey tournament, the Canadian crowd in Toronto booed the anthem immensely, which came shortly after Trump said he wanted to make Canada the "51st state" amid a tariff war. It was also booed at a Toronto Raptors game, and WWE commentator Pat McAfee called Canada "terrible" afterward.

New York Rangers fans booed the Canadian national anthem during a bout with the Toronto Maple Leafs in March.

WWE has been in Australia all week, beginning with "Smackdown" on Friday night. "Monday Night Raw" will also be broadcast there.

WWE made its first trip Down Under in the 1980s and returned there last year for the "Elimination Chamber" after a six-year hiatus.

Matches on Saturday included Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed, Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer, and John Cena vs. A.J. Styles.

