©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Senate

GOP leaders call Reiner family slayings a 'tragedy' as director's son detained in homicide probe

Thune, Johnson offer condolences after director Rob Reiner and his wife were found stabbed to death

By Alex Miller , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Reiners had argument at Conan O'Brien's party night before killings: Report Video

Reiners had argument at Conan O'Brien's party night before killings: Report

Fox News chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt reports live from Brentwood, Calif. on the arrest of Nick Reiner, son of director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, for their murder on 'America Reports.'

The top congressional Republicans weighed in on the slayings of longtime Hollywood director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, dubbing the incident a "tragedy."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., joined the wave of condolences flooding from the political world in the wake of the Reiners’ deaths, which police are currently investigating as a homicide. 

"Well, that whole incident, episode, is a tragedy, and my sympathies and prayers go out to their family and their friends," Thune said. 

ROB REINER'S SON HELD WITHOUT BAIL IN DIRECTOR'S DEATH, RECORDS SHOW

Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner

Director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner pictured on June 28, 2014, at The Beverly Hilton in California. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels)

The Reiners were found in their Brentwood-area home in California on Sunday, where they reportedly had suffered multiple stab wounds. The couple were found by their daughter, according to People magazine

In the hours since, police arrested the Reiners' son, Nick Reiner, 32, under suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. He is being held without bail after it was previously set at $4 million. 

ROB REINER REMEMBERED: 'ALL IN THE FAMILY' STAR DEAD AT 78

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson

Senate Majority Leader John Thune holds a copy of a continuing resolution bill as he speaks alongside Speaker of the House Mike Johnson during a news conference in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Oct. 3, 2025. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Johnson said, "The shocking news that apparently their son committed the murders is not only an unspeakable family tragedy, it's another reminder of just the senseless violence and evil that is so rampant in our society."

"So our prayers go out to the Reiner family, the survivors, and everybody who's affected by this," he told reporters.

Reiner was best known for his long, legendary list of films, including "The Princess Bride," "This Is Spinal Tap," "When Harry Met Sally…," and several others. He appeared in front of the camera for several projects, including as Michael "Meathead" Stivic on the long-running sitcom, "All in the Family." 

Singer Reiner was a prolific photographer whose list of works included taking President Donald Trump's photo for the cover of his book, "The Art of the Deal."

