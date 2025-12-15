GOP leaders call Reiner family slayings a 'tragedy' as director's son detained in homicide probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The top congressional Republicans weighed in on the slayings of longtime Hollywood director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, dubbing the incident a "tragedy."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., joined the wave of condolences flooding from the political world in the wake of the Reiners’ deaths, which police are currently investigating as a homicide.

"Well, that whole incident, episode, is a tragedy, and my sympathies and prayers go out to their family and their friends," Thune said.

The Reiners were found in their Brentwood-area home in California on Sunday, where they reportedly had suffered multiple stab wounds. The couple were found by their daughter, according to People magazine .

In the hours since, police arrested the Reiners' son, Nick Reiner, 32, under suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. He is being held without bail after it was previously set at $4 million.

Johnson said, "The shocking news that apparently their son committed the murders is not only an unspeakable family tragedy, it's another reminder of just the senseless violence and evil that is so rampant in our society."

"So our prayers go out to the Reiner family, the survivors, and everybody who's affected by this," he told reporters.

Reiner was best known for his long, legendary list of films, including "The Princess Bride," "This Is Spinal Tap," "When Harry Met Sally…," and several others. He appeared in front of the camera for several projects, including as Michael "Meathead" Stivic on the long-running sitcom, "All in the Family."

Singer Reiner was a prolific photographer whose list of works included taking President Donald Trump's photo for the cover of his book, "The Art of the Deal."