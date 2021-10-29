Every World Series since 1982 has featured a teammate of John Smoltz

FOX Sports analyst and MLB Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz has a connection to every World Series since 1982.

With an MLB career spanning from 1988-2009, he has managed to be teammates with a member of every World Series over the last 39 years. The list of Smoltz teammates in the World Series begins with Hall of Fame catcher/first baseman Ted Simmons. Simmons played in the 1982 World Series as a member of the Brewers, who lost to the Cardinals in seven games.

What’s remarkable about Simmons is that his career began in 1968. That means the range of career for Smoltz’s teammates in the World Series spans from 1968-2021 or 53 years.

That list is bookended by Braves pitcher Charlie Morton. Morton, 38, pitched in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Morton notably suffered a broken leg after being hit by a comebacker off the bat of Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, knocking him out of the series.

Per MLB.com’s Benjamin Marra, Smoltz’s streak can continue in 2022 if either Morton, Josh Reddick, Albert Pujols, Jon Lester, Adam Wainwright or Yadier Molina make an appearance in the Fall Classic.

Remarkably, Smoltz’s streak has competition. Former reliever Darren Oliver has his own streak of teammates in the World Series dating back to 1984. His streak was extended during Game 2 when Braves reliever Jesse Chavez pitched a third of an inning in the sixth.