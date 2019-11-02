World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg opts to be free agent: reports

On the same day the Washington Nationals celebrated their World Series triumph with a victory parade in D.C., their fans learned that Series MVP pitcher Stephen Strasburg may be heading out of town.

According to reports, Strasburg – who went 5-0 in the MLB Postseason as the Nationals won the first world championship in franchise history – has opted out of the final four years of his contract, making him a free agent.

The decision means 31-year-old Strasburg leaves $100 million on the table – with the prospect of earning more, either from the Nationals or another team.

Strasburg becomes the second member of the world champs to seek free agency: On Thursday, third baseman Anthony Rendon became a free agent, according to the Associated Press.

Sources told MLB.com’s Jamal Collier the Nationals remain optimistic about working out a new deal with Strasburg, who went 18-6 during the regular season, with a 3.32 earned-run average.

Strasburg, a native of San Diego, Calif., has been with the Nationals since 2010. He has posted 112 career regular-season wins against 58 defeats, with a career ERA of 3.17.

Houston Astros star pitcher Gerrit Cole, a contender for the American League’s Cy Young Award, also is headed for free agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.