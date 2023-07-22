Expand / Collapse search
Women’s World Cup
Published

World Cup 2023: USWNT's win over Vietnam brings sky-high ratings in quest for third straight title

The United States took home a 3-0 win on Friday night in Auckland

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The United States Women's National Team is on a quest for a third-straight World Cup title, and lots of people want to see them get it done.

FOX Sports says the team's Friday night opener against Vietnam was one of the most-watched Women's World Cup Group Stage contests on English language television.

In total, the match averaged just over 5.2 million viewers throughout the night, marking it as the second-most viewed Group Stage game in the Women's World Cup. 

USWNT celebrates goal

Midfielder Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the second half of a group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Eden Park. (Jenna Watson-USA Today Sports)

The only match with more average viewers was the 2019 USWNT's game against Chile – the United States won, 3-0, to advance to the Round of 16.

The match peaked at 6,552,000 viewers between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.

In fact, almost double the amount of people were tuned into Friday night than the 2019 equivalent Group Stage telecast; it was up 99% from the USA-Thailand game four years ago that averaged 2.649 million viewers.

Sophia Smith and Lindsey Horan

Sophia Smith celebrates scoring against Vietnam with Lindsey Horan at Eden Park on July 22, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images)

The USA took down Vietnam, 3-0, late Friday night in Auckland, New Zealand, with the help of two Sophia Smith goals and another from captain Linsday Horan.

In all, the USWNT held possession 66% of the time and completed 79% of its passes – Vietnam's pass accuracy was just 49%. The U.S. outcornered Vietnam, 9-0.

Realistically, the scoreboard could have, and should have, looked a bit different – but a win is a win, and it's a good start.

Sophia Smith and Crystal Dunn

Sophia Smith, center, celebrates scoring with Crystal Dunn, left, and Savannah DeMelo during the match against Vietnam on July 22, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images)

The USWNT, the heavy favorites to again win it all, is back in action on Wednesday when they take on The Netherlands at 9 p.m.