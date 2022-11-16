World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Portugal

It’s now or likely never for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

Portugal’s recent runs in the World Cup have been disappointing to say the least. The team finished in the Round of 16 after an electrifying group stage from Ronaldo and failed to get out of the group round in 2014.

Portugal has never finished better than third, and that hasn’t happened since its first appearance in 1966. Portugal was 7-2-1 in the World Cup qualifiers and only made the Round of 16 in the UEFA Euro.

With the drama swirling around Ronaldo at Manchester United, the question will be whether he can overcome and give Portugal the lift it's been waiting for.

Who is on Portugal’s World Cup roster?

GK Diogo Costa

GK Jose Sa

GK Rui Patricio

MF Joao Palhinha

MF Ruben Nevas

MF Bernardo Silva

MF Bruno Fernandes

MF Joao Mario

MF Matheus Nunes

MF Vitinha

MF William Carvalho

MF Otavio

D Diogo Dalot

D Joao Cancelo

D Danilo Pereira

D Pepe

D Ruben Dias

D Antonio Silva

D Nuno Mendes

D Raphael Guerreiro

F Cristiano Ronaldo

F Joao Felix

F Rafael Leao

F Ricardo Horta

F Goncalo Ramos

F Andre Silva

Whom does Portugal play in the World Cup.

Portugal is in Group H in the World Cup, playing Ghana on Nov. 24, Uruguay on Nov. 28 and South Korea on Dec. 2.