Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA
Published

WNBA star A'ja Wilson boxes out Nets forward Mikal Bridges: 'We cool over here'

Bridges tweeted at Wilson on Sunday night

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces sit on top of the WNBA standings, and it appears everyone wants to come to see the two-time MVP and four-time All-Star play, including Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges.

Bridges called out Wilson on Twitter, asking the 2022 WNBA champion when the next Aces game was. However, Wilson had no time for Bridges, even if it was not meant to be a flirtation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A'ja Wilson vs the Fever

A'ja Wilson, #22 of the Las Vegas Aces, walks on the court during a break in the fourth quarter of a game against the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 24, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"pls leave me alone," she replied on Twitter. "we cool over here."

The tweet received over 1.5 million impressions, stunning Wilson herself. Bridges conceded that he probably should have just searched it on Google.

"Ya see ya soon!" Wilson wrote.

MEGAN RAPINOE STIRS DEBATE AFTER STATEMENT ON SUE BIRD'S CAREER

Wilson then lamented that "these weird guys about to be in my mentions" in reply to a Bleacher Report screenshot of the interaction.

Mikal Bridges in Brooklyn

Mikal Bridges, #1 of the Brooklyn Nets, attends the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty on June 18, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.  (Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)

Las Vegas is 12-1 on the season and appeared to be primed for another championship run. The Aces are 9-1 in their last 10 games and are on a five-game winning streak.

Wilson has been back to form as well. Through 13 games, she is averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists per game. Wilson is in the midst of her sixth season. She has been an All-Star four times out of her first five seasons.

Bridges is about to enter his first full season with the Nets. Brooklyn acquired him from the Phoenix Suns in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade.

For what it’s worth, Las Vegas hosts the Indiana Fever on Monday night. The Aces topped the Fever on Saturday, 101-88, behind Wilson’s game-high 28 points.

A'ja Wilson shoots

A'ja Wilson, #22 of the Las Vegas Aces, shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Fever on June 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Liberty will come to town Thursday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.