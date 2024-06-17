WNBA great rips media outlets over Angel Reese coverage after flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark: 'Nasty work'

Swin Cash, a three-time WNBA champion and four-time WNBA All-Star, called out the media for its coverage of Angel Reese’s flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark during their matchup Sunday.

Cash wrote that some outlets were doing "nasty work" by only showing the Reese foul, despite it being the major talking point of the Indiana Fever’s win over the Chicago Sky.

"To have the only highlight of Angel be that foul is nasty work by these outlets," Cash, who is currently an executive with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA, wrote on X. "U know what you're doing while also questioning her intent is nonsense! They got it right, it was a flagrant 1 it was called by the refs & the players played on."

Cash then offered her support for Reese and told the WNBA rookie to keep her head up.

"Smh Keep Pushin & Competing Angel," the Basketball Hall of Famer added.

Reese swung her arm and hit Clark in the face while trying to go for a block. The Indiana Fever star fell to the ground. The referees upgraded the foul from a common foul to a flagrant-1 after a review.

The play caused a firestorm on social media.

"I can't control the refs, and they affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight," Reese said after the game. "Y'all are probably going to play that clip like 20 times before Monday."

Reese finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. The Fever won the game, 91-83.

"I think we went up really strong a lot of times and didn't get a lot of calls," Reese added. "Going back and looking, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made, I guess some people get a special whistle."

Clark downplayed the incident after the game.

"It is what it is, you know, she’s trying to make a play on the ball and get the block," said Clark, who finished with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. "I mean it happens and then those free throws when you have to shoot with nobody at the line are kind of hard. So I was just focusing on making those free throws."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.