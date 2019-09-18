Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog suffers minor stroke

Hall of Famer manager Whitey Herzog suffered a minor stroke Monday and is recovering.

Herzog, 87, became ill Monday at his charity golf tournament in Missouri. The St. Louis Cardinals said in a statement that the former manager is “currently resting and doing well.”

Jack Herzog, Whitey’s son, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his father was complaining about being lightheaded on the course and he took him to the hospital as a precaution. He said his father was able to return home the same night.

Whitey Herzog, also known as the “White Rat,” famously managed the Cardinals from 1980 to 1990. He was at the helm when the Cardinals won the World Series in 1982 and appeared in the World Series in 1985 and 1987.

He also managed the Texas Rangers, California Angels and Kansas City Royals.

He had a 1,281-1,125 record and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

