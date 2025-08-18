West team wins Perfect Game's All-American Classic behind Cole Prosek's strong performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The West team rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win 9-4 over the East team in the Dick's Perfect Game All-American Classic on Sunday at Petco Park.

Cole Prosek, 18, was named the game’s MVP for his performance in the comeback win.

The West team scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 4-0 deficit, and Prosek was right in the middle of the comeback. Prosek ripped an RBI single during the rally and was part of the key double steal that tied the game.

In the seventh inning, with the West team ahead 5-4, Prosek had another RBI single to extend his team’s lead.

Prosek is currently a senior at Magnolia Heights High School in Senatobia, Mississippi, and is committed to play college baseball at Ole Miss. He is also eligible for next year’s MLB Draft.

"Playing in this game was a huge goal of mine, one of the biggest goals I’ve ever had," Prosek said, via Perfect Game after the game. "It was an amazing feeling to be selected. Waiting for that call is kind of anxious but it’s awesome when you get it.

"It was just amazing to be here and play with all these great players and great friends."

Perfect Game’s All-American Classic features the top 60 high school baseball players across North America and provides them a platform to showcase their talents on a national stage, an event that the nation's top players hope to be part of.

"It’s awesome," Prosek said of his MVP trophy. "I’m definitely going to put this up in my room. It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in baseball."

The All-American Classic debuted in 2003, and since its inception, the game has seen some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball play in the event. Bryce Harper, Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt. Jr, Gerrit Cole and Francisco Lindor are among the star players who have played in the game over the years.

Of the 1,126 players who have participated in the event over the last 22 years, 850 were drafted, and 293 players went in the first round.

This year’s game was managed by Baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman and former San Diego Padres All-Star Ryan Klesko.

Their coaching staffs were composed of Padres All-Stars Phil Nevin and Mark Loretta, World Series-winning manager Charlie Manuel, 20-game winner Scott Erickson, 1995 AL MVP Mo Vaughn, 7-time All-Star Alfonso Soriano, 3-time All-Star Tom "Flash" Gordon, World Series champion Jose Contreras, and MLB veterans Todd Coffey and Jason Phillips.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller was among scouts and executives from across the league in attendance to watch the showcase of the nation’s best players.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.