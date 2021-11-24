Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

West Point cadets kidnap wrong goat in effort to steal Navy's mascot

The Army-Navy game is set for Dec. 11

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

West Point cadets made a huge mistake ahead of the Army-Navy football game next month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Army prepares to snap the ball against Navy during the Army-Navy game on December 8, 2018, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia,PA.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Army prepares to snap the ball against Navy during the Army-Navy game on December 8, 2018, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia,PA.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

U.S. Military Academy cadets traveled this past weekend to a farm near Annapolis, Maryland, the home of Navy mascot Bill. Since there were many goats with the same name, the cadets grabbed Navy mascot Bill No. 34, a one-horned, 14-year-old retiree, instead of Bill No. 37, the New York Times reported.

On Monday, Bill No. 34 was returned safely and believed to be in good health by a veterinarian.

CINCINNATI MOVES INTO COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF POSITION

Navy midshipmen march before an NCAA college football game against Army on Dec. 14 in Philadelphia. A probe by both service academies into hand gestures displayed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy Midshipmen that were captured on national television concluded the signs were not intended to be racist. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Navy midshipmen march before an NCAA college football game against Army on Dec. 14 in Philadelphia. A probe by both service academies into hand gestures displayed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy Midshipmen that were captured on national television concluded the signs were not intended to be racist. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"The U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy are disappointed by the trust that was broken recently between our brothers and sisters in arms. These actions do not reflect either academy's core values of dignity and respect," superintendents Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams and Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement on Monday night.

Taking each other’s mascots was once a long-time tradition and always viewed as a prank, but it has been reportedly off-limits since the early 1990s. Back in 2018, Army officials apologized to the Air Force Academy after a falcon was injured during a prank.

Jeff Monken, Head Coach of the Army Black Knights waves a flag in the locker room after defeating the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on December 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Jeff Monken, Head Coach of the Army Black Knights waves a flag in the locker room after defeating the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on December 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Times, Army has taken a Bill mascot at least 10 times over the past 70 years.

The Army-Navy game is set for Dec. 11.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com