Clemson Tigers
Published

WATCH: Soldier surprises family during Military Appreciation Day at Clemson

Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at Clemson

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Veterans Day weekend just got a whole lot sweeter for one family in Clemson.

Saturday's game between Louisville and No. 10 Clemson was the Tigers' Military Appreciation Day. 

After the first quarter, a military family was invited onto the field for what they thought was a celebration.

Will Putnam (56) of the Clemson Tigers holds the American flag in honor of Veterans Day during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. 

Will Putnam (56) of the Clemson Tigers holds the American flag in honor of Veterans Day during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.  (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

But it was much more than that.

Capt. Nathaniel Horton surprised his family at the game, returning home from a deployment in the Middle East.

The family started to look for Capt. Horton when the public-address announcer revealed Horton was at the stadium.

Upon seeing him, his children excitedly ran to their father and had a tough time letting go as the crowd gave a loud standing ovation.

The Tigers are wearing their purple uniforms on Saturday to honor those who have served.

On Friday, the Tigers dedicated a seat in their stadium to honor prisoners of war

Before the game, Clemson had a flyover during the national anthem.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) runs for a touchdown in the first half of a game against Louisville Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) runs for a touchdown in the first half of a game against Louisville Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Several other members of the military will be honored throughout the game.