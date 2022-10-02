Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings' Lewis Cine suffers gruesome knee injury, taken out of game on cart

Lewis Cine was on the special team trying to block New Orleans Saints players

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Lewis Cine left Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London with a brutal leg injury.

Cine was going down the field to block for the Vikings’ punt-return team when his left leg appeared to buckle underneath him, and he went down. Medical personnel would come out to attend to Cine, and the defensive back would be placed onto a medical cart with an air cast on his leg.

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) receives treatment after an injury during an NFL match between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) receives treatment after an injury during an NFL match between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Vikings later ruled him out with a leg injury.

Minnesota led New Orleans at halftime 13-7.

The 22-year-old rookie out of Georgia was making his third appearance of the season. He’s mostly been subjected to special teams, and coming into the game against the Saints, had played on 30 special teams snaps. He played in one defensive snap in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) is taken from the field after an injury during an NFL match between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. 

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) is taken from the field after an injury during an NFL match between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.  (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The Vikings selected Cine in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played in 15 games last season for Georgia, which culminated in a national championship. In 2021, he had 73 total tackles, an interception and nine passes defended. He finished fourth in the SEC with those nine passes defended.

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) grimaces as he receives treatment after an injury during an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) grimaces as he receives treatment after an injury during an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

In 2020, Cine had 52 tackles in 10 games, with three passes defended.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.