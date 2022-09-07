US Open 2022: YouTube star removed from grounds after haircut prank

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two fans watching Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday night were booted from Arthur Ashe Stadium for an unusual spectacle in the stands.

One fan was seen giving the other a haircut while the match was going on. U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said the two fans were kicked off the grounds for disrupting play.

"When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play," McIntyre said. "There's a first time for anything."

The man receiving the haircut was later identified as YouTube prankster JiDion. His entire head was shaved before security officials reached him. He waved to the crowd before he left the stadium.

This was not the first time JiDion had been seen at a sporting event over the course of the year. He made his mark during an NBA game in March when he was seen getting his hair cut in a game between the Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks in Minnesota.

According to the New York Post, JiDion was also removed from Wimbledon in July for using an airhorn during a match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Khachanov would beat Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to move onto the semifinals. He will face Casper Ruud in a bid to reach his first Grand Slam final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.