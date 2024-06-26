Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

US gymnast Skye Blakely's Olympics status in question after suffering leg injury during practice: reports

Blakely, who also suffered an injury before the Toyko Games, was reportedly 'sobbing'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Olympic hopeful Skye Blakely suffered an apparent leg injury while training in Minneapolis, according to reports this week. However, her reaction has raised questions about her status for Team USA gymnastics.

Blakely, 19, was reportedly practicing her floor exercise when she "landed short on a tumbling pass," per The Washington Post

Blakely needed assistance to get off the floor and would ultimately need a wheelchair to be taken away. 

Skye Blakely on balance beam

Skye Blakely competes in the beam event during the Senior Women's competition of the 2024 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup at Kentucky International Convention Center on Feb. 24, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

USA Today added that Blakely was "sobbing" when the injury occurred. Also, U.S. gymnastics official Chellsie Memmel hugged Blakely’s coaches as well. 

While there has been no word officially on Blakely’s injury, the initial reactions from her and those around her did not seem promising. 

Blakely has been a favorite to be a part of this year’s Olympic gymnastics team, which takes only five competitors to Paris. 

Skye Blakely balances on beam

Skye Blakely competes on the balance beam during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 2, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Elsa/Getty Images)

While all eyes are on Simone Biles, Blakely finished second behind the Olympic veteran at the U.S. championships in June. She has also been a part of the U.S. teams that won gold in each of the last two world championships. 

Despite her prowess, Blakely has not been able to compete in the Olympics, as she suffered an injury before the trials last time prior to the Toyko Games. It would be a brutal series of events for Blakely if she is unable to compete for her spot on the national team again.

Skye Blakely looks on gym mat

Skye Blakely looks on during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on May 31, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Olympic trials are scheduled to begin Friday, with the final squad chosen on Sunday. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.