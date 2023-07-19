Expand / Collapse search
Vermont Catamounts
Published

University of Vermont fires head hockey coach over 'inappropriate' text messages to student

Todd Woodcroft coached the Catamounts for three seasons

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
The University of Vermont fired men's hockey coach Todd Woodcroft after an investigation following what the school called "inappropriate" text messages with a student.

The investigation began after a complaint against Woodcroft back in March. Woodcroft was relieved of his duties on Tuesday.

The school did not provide details about the texts, but did say there were no other allegations or indications of anything inappropriate beyond the texts.

Vermont hockey logo

Todd Woodcroft was fired on Tuesday.  (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The complaint was referred to the Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity, and while he was not placed on leave, Woodcroft was told not to have any contact with students involved in the investigation. He also worked from home throughout the investigation.

"The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department. After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM's Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations," athletic director Jeff Schulman said in a statement.

Schulman added that the conduct was "inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries."

NCAA hockey logo

Woodcroft was fired over "inappropriate" text messages to a student.  (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"The athletic department has very high standards and expectations of our coaches and of our staff," Schulman said. "That's particularly true for head coaches who have a special responsibility just given the visibility of their roles as mentors and role models for our student athletes."

However, Woodcroft's attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, says they will "pursue justice" for the now-former head coach.

"We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process," Miltenberg said. "We strongly believe the University’s decision was contrary to the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades."

Vermont's ice hockey arena

University of Vermont's Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vermont, during a game between the University of New Hampshire Wildcats and the University of Vermont Catamounts. Gutterson Fieldhouse opened in 1963 and also served as a pre-season professional hockey training facility. The weekend series against New Hampshire marked a record setting 49th consecutive sellout at the Gut.  (Ed Wolfstein /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Woodcroft had a 20-55-9 record in three seasons with the Catamounts. He also has NHL experience as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets and as a scout with several teams including the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.