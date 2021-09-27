UL Monroe's Rhett Rodriguez in ICU after suffering 'lung injury,' dad says

UL Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez, the son of former West Virginia and Michigan head coach Rich Rodriguez, was hospitalized and in the ICU after Saturday’s game, his father said.

Rich Rodriguez wrote in a tweet Sunday his son suffered a lung injury in the team’s win over Troy.

"Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night's game against Troy," wrote Rich Rodriguez, who is UL Monroe’s offensive coordinator.

He told ESPN his son was still on a ventilator as of Sunday evening.

UL Monroe head coach Terry Bowden said Rhett Rodriguez was taken to the hospital with "severe trauma injury to the upper chest" and it’s unclear how long the Warhawks quarterback will be there.

Rhett Rodriguez transferred to UL Monroe from Arizona, where his father was the head coach. He was named the starting quarterback in the summer and has two years of eligibility remaining, according to ESPN.

He helped the Warhawks to a 29-16 win over Troy. He was 10-for-16 through the air with 131 passing yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.