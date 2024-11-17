Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC's Dana White throws haymakers at traditional media, politicians: 'Nobody trusts them'

White spoke about the influencer of content creators after UFC 309

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Trump met with massive cheers at UFC fight in MSG: ‘This was a moment’ Video

Trump met with massive cheers at UFC fight in MSG: ‘This was a moment’

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts react to President-elect Donald Trump’s appearance at the UFC fight in Madison Square Garden. 

Dana White had fiery words for the media and politicians following UFC 309, which saw President-elect Donald Trump and some of his cabinet nominees attend on Saturday night.

White declared traditional media "dead," and it has the same problem as politicians these days – lack of trust.

Dana White smiles

Dana White watches as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"I’ve had this philosophy for the last five years that traditional media is dead, and it doesn’t hold the influence that it used to hold," he said, via MMA Fighting. "The two most hated people in this world are the media and politicians. Nobody trusts them. Nobody believes them.

"The true influence right now is with these kids on the internet. They’re called influencers. So, I’ve been creating relationships with these people for the last four or five years. And this election was won on the internet.

JON JONES CALLS UFC 309 'BIGGEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE' AFTER KO, DOING TRUMP'S DANCE MOVE

Dana White and Trump

UFC CEO Dana White, left, talks to President-elect Donald Trump at ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 16, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

"The way Power Slap was built was the way this election was won. The Hispanic vote was incredibly powerful, the male Black vote and the youth."

White has had Trump’s back during his campaigns in 2016, 2020 and 2024. He spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Trump has appeared at several UFC events over the years. On Saturday night, he received a raucous ovation from the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Donald Trump waves

President-elect Donald Trump waves at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York City with Kid Rock, left, Dana White and Elon Musk, right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

He thanked White and UFC fans for their support in social media posts.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.