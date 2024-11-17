UFC's Dana White throws haymakers at traditional media, politicians: 'Nobody trusts them'

Dana White had fiery words for the media and politicians following UFC 309, which saw President-elect Donald Trump and some of his cabinet nominees attend on Saturday night.

White declared traditional media "dead," and it has the same problem as politicians these days – lack of trust.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ve had this philosophy for the last five years that traditional media is dead, and it doesn’t hold the influence that it used to hold," he said, via MMA Fighting. "The two most hated people in this world are the media and politicians. Nobody trusts them. Nobody believes them.

"The true influence right now is with these kids on the internet. They’re called influencers. So, I’ve been creating relationships with these people for the last four or five years. And this election was won on the internet.

JON JONES CALLS UFC 309 'BIGGEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE' AFTER KO, DOING TRUMP'S DANCE MOVE

"The way Power Slap was built was the way this election was won. The Hispanic vote was incredibly powerful, the male Black vote and the youth."

White has had Trump’s back during his campaigns in 2016, 2020 and 2024. He spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Trump has appeared at several UFC events over the years. On Saturday night, he received a raucous ovation from the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He thanked White and UFC fans for their support in social media posts.