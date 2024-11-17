Trump thanks Dana White, UFC fans for raucous welcome at MSG

President-elect Trump thanked UFC president Dana White and fight fans for welcoming him to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

"THANK YOU TO THE GREAT DANA WHITE AND #UFC309!" he wrote in posts on X and Truth Social along with a video of himself and his Cabinet nominees.

Trump entered the "World’s Most Famous Arena" to a raucous ovation. He was flanked by White, his children, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Kid Rock. He shook hands with Jelly Roll, hugged Joe Rogan and sat near Elon Musk.

"If people at home could hear the sound in this room right now. It is so loud!" Rogan said on the pay-per-view broadcast. "It’s always loud when he comes in, but now that he’s won [the election], now that he’s the president again, oh my God!"

The broadcast added that those able to stand inside the arena were doing so as the video board started playing a video montage for Trump’s arrival. Chants of "USA! USA!" also filled the arena.

Several fighters paid homage to Trump during the night, including Jon Jones and Bo Nickal.

White was asked after the event whether another Trump presidency will ultimately be good for the business of UFC.

"I think it’s positive for the world to be honest with you," White said, via MMA Fighting. "No matter what side of the fence you sit on politically, you cannot deny there’s almost like this weight that’s been lifted off the country right now and this sigh of relief.

"Things are already getting better. He’s not even in there yet."

White added that he’s seen a vibe shift even in New York and contrasted Saturday night with what he’s felt in the past.

"Like I said earlier, I can feel the difference," White said. "When I go into places like New York that’s normally crazy blue and people are running up to me and thanking me and saying… and New York has a completely different vibe this time than the last time or several times that I’ve been here – it feels like New York again. It does.

"One down, one to go. (Los Angeles) – let’s get L.A. back."

Trump went back to Mar-a-Lago after the fight.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.