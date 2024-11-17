Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

Trump thanks Dana White, UFC fans for raucous welcome at MSG

Trump watched the main fights on the UFC 309 card

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Trump met with massive cheers at UFC fight in MSG: ‘This was a moment’ Video

Trump met with massive cheers at UFC fight in MSG: ‘This was a moment’

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts react to President-elect Donald Trump’s appearance at the UFC fight in Madison Square Garden. 

President-elect Trump thanked UFC president Dana White and fight fans for welcoming him to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

"THANK YOU TO THE GREAT DANA WHITE AND #UFC309!" he wrote in posts on X and Truth Social along with a video of himself and his Cabinet nominees.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump at UFC 309 in MSG

President-elect Trump arrives during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 16, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Trump entered the "World’s Most Famous Arena" to a raucous ovation. He was flanked by White, his children, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Kid Rock. He shook hands with Jelly Roll, hugged Joe Rogan and sat near Elon Musk.

"If people at home could hear the sound in this room right now. It is so loud!" Rogan said on the pay-per-view broadcast. "It’s always loud when he comes in, but now that he’s won [the election], now that he’s the president again, oh my God!"

The broadcast added that those able to stand inside the arena were doing so as the video board started playing a video montage for Trump’s arrival. Chants of "USA! USA!" also filled the arena.

Several fighters paid homage to Trump during the night, including Jon Jones and Bo Nickal.

TRUMP MARVELED AT SIZE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BO NICKAL AND PAUL CRAIG, UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE SAYS

US President-elect Donald Trump, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr.

President-elect Trump, Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. watch a fight during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 2024. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

White was asked after the event whether another Trump presidency will ultimately be good for the business of UFC.

"I think it’s positive for the world to be honest with you," White said, via MMA Fighting. "No matter what side of the fence you sit on politically, you cannot deny there’s almost like this weight that’s been lifted off the country right now and this sigh of relief. 

"Things are already getting better. He’s not even in there yet."

White added that he’s seen a vibe shift even in New York and contrasted Saturday night with what he’s felt in the past.

"Like I said earlier, I can feel the difference," White said. "When I go into places like New York that’s normally crazy blue and people are running up to me and thanking me and saying… and New York has a completely different vibe this time than the last time or several times that I’ve been here – it feels like New York again. It does.

Trump fans at UFC 309

People hold a flag as President-elect Trump arrives at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"One down, one to go. (Los Angeles) – let’s get L.A. back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump went back to Mar-a-Lago after the fight.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.