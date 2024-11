UFC star Jon Jones solidified himself, if he hadn’t already, as the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world on Saturday night with a KO of Stipe Miocic.

Jones delivered a spinning kick to Miocic’s gut, causing the Ohio native to fall down. Jones finished the job and picked up the win, retaining the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Jones then hit President-elect Trump’s dance move and handed the belt to him afterward.

He called the night one of the most memorable of his career, along with wins over Stephan Bonnar and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua.

"… And tonight was incredibly special," he said, via MMA Fighting. "Finishing (Daniel Cormier) is up there too. Stephan Bonnar was the first star that I fought as a young man. Everybody around me told me that I was no one and that I couldn’t do it and I had to really work on meditation and bringing up my self-esteem for the first time to beat Stephan Bonnar. Mauricio ‘Shogun’ taught me that I could be great. Kid from a small down, never great at anything, I became a champion. D.C., it was just very personal.

"And tonight, tonight is the biggest moment of my life. To talk about Jesus in front of our president and let the world know how truly proud I am to be an American champion, it felt awesome, man. To finish Stipe, it felt awesome."

Jones mentioned earlier in the press conference if the Miocic win would be the last fight of his career. He’s said he wanted to take on Alex Pereira next over Tom Aspinall and was looking for fights against experienced competitors rather than up-and-comers.

"If it doesn’t align up, then professing my love for Jesus in front of everybody tonight and telling the world how proud I am to be an American champion and fighting in front of my president, man, if that was my last fight ever, I’m cool with that. That was the way to do it. I did the ‘Donald Trump’ (dance)… that was the way to do it."